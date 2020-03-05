Maestas said the district has heard from families seeking guidance on precautions to prevent coronavirus. As of Thursday evening, the district had no confirmed cases of the virus, Maestas said.

The Plymouth high school student had recently traveled to Milan for a school trip and was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Lahey Plymouth after they started to exhibit flu-like symptoms, Superintendent Gary Maestas said in a statement Thursday.

Plymouth Public Schools cancelled all classes for Friday in order to disinfect all buildings and school buses after a student who returned from a school trip to Italy was taken to the hospital with flu-like symptoms, officials said.

Advertisement

School officials were notified of the student’s condition by the Plymouth Fire Department Wednesday evening and asked everyone who went on the trip to self isolate, the statement said. After evaluation at the hospital, the student was sent home and will continue to be monitored, Maestas said.

The school district contracted a professional commercial cleaning company to sanitize all surfaces that students and staff might touch, Maestas said in a letter to families Thursday evening.

He noted in his letter that the cleaning is being done out of “an abundance of caution."

“In these unusual circumstances and as the national picture continues to evolve, and with the strong presence of social media, we know it is easy to begin speculating and questioning,” he said in the letter. “We ask for your patience and understanding as we continue to work at the district level to ensure that we are taking the necessary precautionary steps.”

He said they would continue to monitor the situation and update the community when more information becomes available.