A man was visibly trembling before police found a loaded firearm in his pocket in Roxbury early Thursday morning, Boston police said.
Officers were patrolling the area of Dudley Street and Howard Avenue shortly after 3:30 a.m. when they saw Edgardo Lopez, 20, of Roxbury, walking down a street with something weighing down his right jacket pocket, police said.
The officers got out of their cruisers and started speaking to Lopez, noticing he seemed extremely nervous, they said.
“The male appeared to be increasingly nervous, trembling, breathing deeply, and avoiding eye contact with officers,” police said.
Lopez did not reply when officers asked if he was carrying a weapon, police said. Instead, he mumbled a response officers couldn’t understand while looking toward his right side, they said.
Officers arrested Lopez after they allegedly found a firearm loaded with ten rounds of live ammunition inside of his right jacket pocket, police said.
Lopez was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm with a large capacity feeding device, and unlawful possession of ammunition.
He is scheduled to be arraigned in Roxbury Municipal Court.
