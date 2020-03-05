A man was visibly trembling before police found a loaded firearm in his pocket in Roxbury early Thursday morning, Boston police said.

Officers were patrolling the area of Dudley Street and Howard Avenue shortly after 3:30 a.m. when they saw Edgardo Lopez, 20, of Roxbury, walking down a street with something weighing down his right jacket pocket, police said.

The officers got out of their cruisers and started speaking to Lopez, noticing he seemed extremely nervous, they said.