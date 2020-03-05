Medford police are looking for a male suspect in a home invasion that occurred Tuesday evening, officials said.
A man armed with a firearm allegedly grabbed a woman who was taking out the trash at her home near Fellsway West at 6:30 p.m., the Medford Police Department said in a statement.
The manallegedly took the woman back into her home, forced her to tie up the other person inside, and made her open a safe located in the house, according to police.
He then tied up the woman and fled in an unknown direction, the statement said.
The victims told police that the man is between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall and was wearing a ski mask with eye holes, the statement said.
Police urged community members to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to officials.