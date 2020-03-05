Medford police are looking for a male suspect in a home invasion that occurred Tuesday evening, officials said.

A man armed with a firearm allegedly grabbed a woman who was taking out the trash at her home near Fellsway West at 6:30 p.m., the Medford Police Department said in a statement.

The manallegedly took the woman back into her home, forced her to tie up the other person inside, and made her open a safe located in the house, according to police.