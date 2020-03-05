Southeastern parts of the state may see up to two inches of snow Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Cape Cod and the islands will experience a light rain Friday afternoon, meteorologist Alan Dunham said.
Before midnight, there’s a chance that the area will see up to two inches of snow.
Developing south of New England, a “powerful ocean storm... will bring strong winds to Cape Cod and the Islands Friday night with periods of light rain changing to light snow before ending early Saturday,” according to the weather service.
Of the areas in the southeast, Nantucket is the most likely to experience snow, Dunham said.
