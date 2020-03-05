Knight’s catch shattered the previous lake trout record in New Hampshire, which was set when a 28 pound fish was caught in 1958.

Thomas Knight, of Meredith, was fishing on Big Diamond Pond in West Stewartstown, N.H. on Feb. 25 when he pulled in a 37.65 pound trout, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

A New Hampshire man pulled in the largest lake trout ever caught and recorded in New England last week, and the massive fish will go on display at George’s Diner in Meredith, N.H. once it’s preserved.

“It’s the catch of a lifetime and I’ve had a pretty good life,” Knight said in an interview Thursday.

With help from his best friend and fellow fisherman Tony Riciputi, Knight pulled the giant trout out of the freezing lake in about 15 minutes. Knight used a special ice trap to hook the fish, and pulled it in with his hands, he said.

Knight was a commercial fisherman who worked out of Portsmouth and Gloucester for more than 25 years. He said his experience of using a handline to catch tuna helped him yank the giant trout from the lake.

“The feeling is rewarding and it's just so good for the soul,” Knight said. “All of my friends are happy for me, which feels nice.”

Knight said he usually cleans, cooks, and eats the fish that he catches. He said the 50 to 60-year-old trout was likely full of mercury and had been bitten or scratched by otters, so he decided to put his catch to use in another way.

“I eventually want my kids to have it, but I also want to share it with other people in the state,” Knight said.

Owen Price, the owner of George’s Diner, said he and Knight have gone fishing together in the past. Price paid for a taxidermist to preserve the record-breaking fish, and he will hang it in his restaurant for about two years.

“If you’re a fisherman, you know Tommy,” said Price, who met Knight through a former boss about 10 years ago. “He’s a great fisherman. I can’t compete with him.”

Price said a roughly 20 inch long trout Knight caught on Big Diamond Pond in 2012 has been on display inside the diner for about five years.

Knight said he caught two fishes that day. One was a half an inch longer than the 1958 record catch, but too light to break the record. He said he almost caught another large trout at Big Diamond in 2016.

“We get up there once or twice a year and I hook a fish there every four years,” Knight said.

Knight’s passion for fishing started when he was in third grade. He had to stop fishing commercially when he fell on a rocking boat and fractured his pelvis, but he still fishes when he can.

And its paid off.

“A fisherman could not have a better catch,” Knight said.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.