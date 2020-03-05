“That’s impossible,” Rene Rivas, a flight attendant from Winthrop, said as he waited for a Blue Line train. He noted that airplanes typically receive deep-cleans only once a day during off-hours. He also believes that cleaning trains and buses more frequently would lead to more traffic and delays for commuters.

The transit agency said it would clean all high-contact surfaces —including guard rails, handrails, and fare equipment — every four hours.

Some MBTA riders expressed doubts Thursday that the T will be able to follow through on its pledge to frequently clean and disinfect all stations and vehicles to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"I’ll believe it when I see it,” East Boston resident Craig Pluta said as he waited for the train with his 7-month old daughter. Pluta said his own precaution so far has been to wash his hands more frequently.

Lindsey Hoemann, also from East Boston, voiced concerns, as well.

“The T doesn’t normally follow through on most of what they say they’re going to do,” Hoemann said.

Revere resident Azzahrae Zahri, 27, said that the threat of the coronavirus makes her anxious when taking public transportation so she tries to avoid rush hour and large groups. She has limited her T usage from four times a day to two times a day to reduce the risk,, but still relies on it to get into the city.

In addition to disinfecting, the MBTA is installing more in-station hand sanitizer dispensers and displaying state Department of Public Health posters in MBTA facilities and stations that share tips on reducing the spread of germs.

The T’s general manager, Steve Poftak, said at a news that “it was important for us to take this next step.”

View the full outline of the MBTA’s sanitation plan here.

