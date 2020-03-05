Somerville police on Thursday afternoon were searching for a man who allegedly committed an armed robbery in the parking lot of a Target store earlier in the day.

A community alert that went out to residents around 2 p.m. said the suspect was “involved in a robbery in the Target parking lot on Somerville Ave., and fled toward Merriam St.”

The suspect was described as a Black male wearing a black jacket over a gray hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and a beanie hat.