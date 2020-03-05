Somerville police on Thursday afternoon were searching for a man who allegedly committed an armed robbery in the parking lot of a Target store earlier in the day.
A community alert that went out to residents around 2 p.m. said the suspect was “involved in a robbery in the Target parking lot on Somerville Ave., and fled toward Merriam St.”
The suspect was described as a Black male wearing a black jacket over a gray hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and a beanie hat.
“He may be carrying a firearm,” the alert said. “Residents are advised not to answer your door for someone you don’t know, and if you see this suspect call 911 IMMEDIATELY. Cambridge Police are also involved in this investigation.”
Advertisement
Further information wasn’t immediately available.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.