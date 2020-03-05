The crowd that gathered at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction was jubilant Tuesday and went home early. Bernie Sanders was able to do what his fellow New Englander and progressive, Elizabeth Warren, could not: win his home state.

BURLINGTON, Vt. — This is a tale of two Super Tuesdays in Vermont.

A band that included members of Phish, the rock band formed in Burlington in the 1980s when Bernie was the city’s mayor, got people bopping with a cover of “Fortunate Son.”

The enthusiastic crowd was not buying the national narrative, which was that, channeling his best Lazarus, Joe Biden had breathed life back into a moribund campaign that, if it hadn’t been buried, had been measured for its funeral suit.

But in Burlington, Garrison Nelson was crunching numbers, and the numbers would give any Bernie bro pause.

Nelson, a professor of law, politics, and political behavior at the University of Vermont, has been following Sanders forever, and what he told me stood in stark contrast to the rowdy celebration in nearby Essex Junction.

Nelson found Sanders’ vote fell precipitously in his home state, and all of northern New England. Sanders took 51 percent of the vote in Vermont, compared to 86 percent four years ago. It was just as bad in New Hampshire, from 60 percent down to 25.7, though he hung on to edge out Pete Buttigieg. Not only did Sanders’ vote drop in Maine, he lost the state to Biden.

A big chunk of the people who know Sanders best abandoned him.

“It’s his worst statewide showing since 1988,” Nelson said. “Apparently a large chunk of Vermont voters wonder if he has forgotten that he is the senator from Vermont and not the senator from Revolution. He has become the worst thing an insurgent politician should become: boring and predictable.”

It’s not just Bernie. Nelson says history shows insurgent campaigns do much better initially “because they are new and newsworthy.” He notes Ross Perot got 19 percent in 1992 but only 8 percent in 1996. Same for William Jennings Bryant, who almost won the presidency in 1896, then saw his vote drop the next two times he ran.

Once the novelty wears off, so do the votes.

Bernie’s supporters were still rocking the Expo when, five miles away, people at Patrick Gym at UVM were cheering as senior Josh Speidel scored his first basket for the Catamounts.

Speidel, a 6-foot-8-inch basketball prodigy from Indiana, had committed to UVM and was averaging more than 25 points a game his senior year in high school when he suffered a devastating brain injury in a car crash on Super Bowl Sunday in 2015. He almost died and was in a coma for five weeks. Doctors told his parents he would never read beyond a fourth-grade level.

Speidel eventually recovered enough to enroll at UVM. While his injury left him unable to compete, he remained part of the team. His coach, John Becker, and his teammates never abandoned him. At Patrick Gym, he used the repetitive motion of layups as a form of rehabilitation. He lived with his teammates off campus.

When Senior Night rolled around Tuesday, Becker, his Albany counterpart, Will Brown, and their players made a pact before the game. UVM let Albany score an uncontested basket, then Albany returned the favor.

Speidel cut to the basket, took a pass from teammate Everett Duncan, then kissed it in off the glass. As the crowd went wild, Speidel embraced his teammates and the opposing players from Albany. Becker hugged him and didn’t want to let him go.

“I’m a college basketball player,” Speidel told reporters after the game.

He’s much more than that.

Speidel averaged 2.0 points per game. His GPA is nearly twice that and he will graduate this year.

What happened Super Tuesday at the Champlain Valley Exposition was just politics.

What happened Tuesday night at Patrick Gym, when Josh Speidel scored his first and only collegiate basket, was just super.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.