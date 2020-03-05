Specifically, the CDC officials are helping to trace people who have come in contact with the three people who have tested positive for Covid-19 since returning from a Saint Raphael Academy trip to Italy in mid-February, and they are helping school officials with decisions they are making in response to the coronavirus, she said.

Five experts from the CDC’s epidemic intelligence service are “embedded” with state health officials, according to Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the state Department of Health, “building our capacity to respond to the emergency event.”

PROVIDENCE -- Health officials from the federal Centers for Disease Control are now in Rhode Island to try to contain an outbreak of the coronavirus, state officials said Thursday.

Covid-19 is the respiratory illness that arises from infection by the coronavirus.

“They are here working with us on a daily, continuing basis with the Department of Health," Governor Gina M. Raimondo said at a news conference. "That is an excellent development to know that we have some of CDC’s top experts here in Rhode Island working.”

Alexander-Scott agreed: "It really puts Rhode Island center stage, on the front line, with getting the latest information, with the CDC here in our state, activating our forces.”

Some 200 people are quarantined in Rhode Island because the virus. That number shot up this week after it was revealed that a Saint Raphael student and a faculty member went to school after returning from Italy and before testing positive for Covid-19.

Alexander-Scott said the process of tracing who ill people have come into contact with is intensive and expensive. “With schools involved, it has increased exponentially," she said. “It is why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is here with us.”

On Wednesday, California declared a state of emergency, after its first coronavirus-linked fatality -- an elderly patient who possibly contracted the virus on a cruise ship.

And Alexander-Scott said Rhode Island “absolutely considered” declaring a state of emergency. But she said it appears that the coronavirus has been limited to two Rhode Islanders and a Massachusetts woman those who took part in the Saint Raphael school trip.

“We do not currently have widespread community transmission at this time,” she said. “Other jurisdictions are tending to use that as a consideration for when you activate a public health emergency.”

So Alexander-Scott said she would not call Rhode Island a “hot spot” for coronavirus.

Raimondo called for all high schools and colleges in Rhode Island to cancel or postpone “organized trips abroad.”

“To be clear, that is different than a single person or family traveling,” she said. But she said that if an organization is planing to travel with 10, 20, 30, 40 or more people abroad, “I am calling on those organizations to cancel or postpone those trips.”

Raimondo said her administration is directing all state employees who have traveled to China, Iran, Italy, South Korea, or Japan in the last two weeks to stay home from work for 14 symptom-free days.

And she asked Rhode Island employers to adopt a similar policy. “This is a matter of public health,” she said. “I recognize it is an extreme inconvenience,” but she said, “We want to stop the spread of the disease.”

Just as Thursday’s news conference was about to begin, Hasbro Children’s Hospital announced that it was postponing the “Heroes Ball” scheduled for Saturday, March 7, “out of an abundance of caution.”

“We deeply regret having to make this decision — particularly so close to the actual event,” said Lifespan’s president and CEO, Dr. Timothy J. Babineau.

But the hospital had to take into consideration how many doctors, nurses and other health-care providers who would be at the fundraiser, he said.

“The risk, as low as it would be, of having an exposure to the Covid-19 virus at the event that would require quarantine of these individuals is one that we simply can’t take,” Babineau said in a statement. “These are the physicians, nurses, therapists and other clinicians who care for our children and adults when they are sick or injured. If they were to be quarantined for any reason, the impact on our hospitals would be significant.”

The Department of Health has set up a Covid-19 hotline to answer questions at (401) 222-8022. After 4:30 p.m., anyone with questions about Covid-19 should call 211. And people can write to RIDOH.COVID19Questions@health.ri.gov or visit www.health.ri.gov/covid





