A Tennessee man who has been diagnosed with the state’s first case of coronavirus became sick following a trip to Boston, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

The adult male has a mild illness and is isolated at his home in Williamson County, Tennessee, according to a news release posted Thursday afternoon on state health department’s website.

Officials did not reveal when he became ill, but said he recently traveled on nonstop, round-trip flights between Nashville and Boston. He did not experience symptoms during his travels, and the news release did not say how he is believed to have contracted the virus.