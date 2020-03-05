A Tennessee man who has been diagnosed with the state’s first case of coronavirus became sick following a trip to Boston, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
The adult male has a mild illness and is isolated at his home in Williamson County, Tennessee, according to a news release posted Thursday afternoon on state health department’s website.
Officials did not reveal when he became ill, but said he recently traveled on nonstop, round-trip flights between Nashville and Boston. He did not experience symptoms during his travels, and the news release did not say how he is believed to have contracted the virus.
Tennessee officials have been in “close contact” with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, according to the news release.
Massport did not immediately return a request for comment.
