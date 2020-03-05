Uber Technologies’ apps were down in multiple cities for a few hours Thursday morning due to a “service interruption,” the company said.
The interruption resulted in a temporary loss of access to the apps for drivers, riders, and delivery partners.
“All interruptions have since been fixed, and service should be restored for all,” a spokesperson for the company said in a statement to The Globe.
Outages were self-reported on outage-tracking site Downdetector.com, which recorded issues from users in various cities across the globe — including Boston, New York, Seattle, and London.
“This totally sucks,” one user on Downdetector.com wrote. “They should compensate us all for their mistakes, I feel sorry for the people who lost expensive rides in this process.”
People also posted on Twitter about the outage, some suggesting Uber should reimburse drivers for missed rides.
Uber’s Twitter account for customer support responded to multiple users’ tweets this morning, notifying them that the company was aware of the issue and working to fix it.
