The boyfriend "discovered a significant amount of blood throughout the apartment but Sweeney was not inside,'' Charleston police wrote in a four-page summary of their investigation that began as a missing person’s case but was transformed into a murder case.

Celia Sweeney, 28, who lived last year in Weymouth, Mass., was in the Charleston apartment around 3 a.m. last Friday as she communicated with friends that a man she had met through a neighbor would not leave her apartment. Sweeney’s boyfriend arrived at her house around 8:30 p.m. last Friday and immediately called police.

A woman with ties to Massachusetts was hit repeatedly with a hammer and murdered in South Carolina where her suspected killer then shot himself to death, according to Charleston police.

Sweeney’s Audi with Massachusetts plates was also missing and Charleston police turned to social media and asked for the public’s help in locating it. The car was found on Saturday about a half-mile from Sweeney’s residence in the parking lot of a store.

Sweeney and her boyfriend lived in Weymouth last year, records show.

While searching for Sweeney’s car, police also questioned Sweeney’s neighbors in the apartment complex where she lived. One of her neighbors acknowledged that she and two men she knew had socialized together last Thursday at area bars and restaurants before returning to the complex.

Police identified the two men as Buddy Allan Carrand Mark Dwayne Walton.

During their investigation, police said they learned that Carr and Walton went back to Sweeney’s apartment, and that Walton stepped out for a while, but Carr would not leave. “Sweeney’s last communication, just prior to 3 a.m., indicated that she would attempt to remove Carr from her apartment.”

When they examined Sweeney’s apartment, police wrote that they found “signs of a struggle,” a bloody footprint that might have been able to match to a particular shoe, a spent bullet shell casing and a volume of blood indicating that someone likely suffered fatal injuries inside the apartment, police wrote.

Surveillance video of the store parking lot showed Sweeney’s car being driven there followed by a white pickup truck. The driver of the Audi was seen leaving Sweeney’s car and getting into the white pickup truck.

Based on the identification of the two men from Sweeney’s neighbor, police questioned the two men and also checked surveillance cameras on the region’s highways. The video from last Friday around 10:45 a,m, showed Carr’s white pickup truck being driven with a black plastic storage container in the bed of the truck; one day earlier no storage container was in the trunk, police wrote.

Charleston police asked Spartanburg police to contact Carr whom they wanted to interview, but he did not answer when police arrived. His pickup truck was parked nearby and police obtained a search warrant to go inside Carr’s residence. Spartanburg is about three hours from Charleston.

“Carr was located deceased inside with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” police wrote.

They discovered Sweeney’s body nearby and concluded she died from multiple blows from a hammer that was also recovered.

Authorities discovered that Carr - accompanied by Walton - purchased the plastic container, gloves and bags of cement last Friday during two trips to Home Depot. Because he was at Sweeney’s apartment after 3 a.m. and with Carr at Home Depot, Walton was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

According to court records, he was released on personal recognizance on Wednesday.





