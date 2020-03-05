On the night of March 5, 1770, colonists who were fed up with unfair taxes and redcoats inhabiting their city gathered outside the Customs House on King Street. The mob hurled ice and rocks at British soldiers that had come to quell the crowd. After being struck by a colonist with a club, one British soldier got up and fired into the crowd.

The massacre “sparked a firestorm and is the beginning of a path, a journey, that ultimately leads to the American Revolution,” said Denise VanBuren, the president general of the DAR, which totals about 185,000 members. About 200 members gathered in the cemetery to commemorate the victims.

On a brisk Thursday morning in the Granary Burying Ground, a wreath was laid at the grave of the five men who died in the Boston Massacre 250 years ago by a solemn member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, a group comprised of descendants of Revolutionary War patriots.

Although the details of exactly what happened that night are murky, what is known is that by the end of the night, five men were dead: Crispus Attucks, James Caldwell, Patrick Carr, Samuel Gray, Samuel Maverick. All of the men are buried in the Granary Burying Ground on Tremont Street.

Advertisement

Shortly after the wreath-laying, members of the Massachusetts Society of the Sons of the American Revolution Colonel Henry Knox Regimental Color Guard, dressed in revolution-era clothing, aimed their muskets to the sky, firing a salute in honor of the patriots buried in the cemetery.

A wreath was laid at the grave of the five men who died in the Boston Massacre 250 years ago. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

John A. Cunningham, a Vietnam veteran and one of the men in the color guard, has significant ties to the cemetery — his cousin, founding father Samuel Adams, is buried next to the Boston Massacre victims.

“When we fire our military salute, it's not just for the massacre, but the people that are here,” Cunningham, a resident of Framingham, said. But the massacre victims “were the martyrs of the revolution… and we've come to honor them.”

Advertisement

Many members of the crowd traveled to the historic site from around the country for the commemoration, including Texas, New Mexico, South Carolina, New York, and Oregon. In total, people from 19 different states attended.

“I made the trip because I feel so lucky to be alive at this time in our history,” Pamela Wright, 62, of Houston, Texas, said. “Many people think of the Boston Massacre and don’t realize its importance in history, so, as a member of the DAR, it’s our responsibility to make sure that that history is played forward to future generations.”

Participants of the ceremony gathered near the Franklin grave for a group photo. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Wright’s primary revolutionary ancestor, she said, is Rueben Roberts, who served in South Carolina under General George Washington and General Daniel Morgan.

Another DAR member, Katherine Maleno, 64, traveled from Northampton for the ceremony. She has been a member of the group since she was 22 years old.

“My family landed on the Mayflower, my father’s family, and we’ve stayed in Massachusetts ever since,” Maleno said. “I truly honor the patriots in my family. I have 22 of them that are proven thus far that fought for the revolution, our freedom, our independence.”

Barry Lyle (right) fired his musket as the Colonel Henry Knox Regimental Color Guard of the Massachusetts Society Sons of the American Revolution saluted the Boston Massacre victims. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.