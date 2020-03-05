Warren was set to have a call with her campaign staff at 11 a.m. Thursday, the source said.

The decision came in the wake of a poor performance in Super Tuesday contests that she once hoped would lift her campaign, but left her with nothing better than a third-place finish in any of the first 18 states to vote — including in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is dropping out of the Democratic presidential race Thursday, according to a person familiar with the decision, unable to build a broad coalition of voters after riding her policy proposals and sweeping calls for “big structural change” to the top of the presidential field last year.

Advertisement

It brought the end to a meticulous presidential campaign, one that sought to transform American life and the economy with concrete proposals all aimed at rooting out corruption in the government and the corporate class. The campaign’s beating heart was Warren herself, who used her up-from-the-bootstraps personal story and unyielding willingness to meet personally with voters to try to connect with an electorate that could never shake its doubts about whether she could win.

Warren’s exit comes amid a whirlwind winnowing in what was one the most diverse presidential fields in American history, with two dozen candidates, but which has raised new questions about the challenges for women and people of color seeking the highest office in the land. She is the last woman to leave a top tier now limited to two white men in their late 70s.

The next few weeks seem destined to become an ideological battle over the future of the Democratic Party between former vice president Joe Biden, who has the freshly consolidated support of the Democratic establishment and obvious momentum, and the democratic socialist Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Advertisement

It is a dynamic Warren warned about on Monday night — the last, biggest rally of her campaign — as she stood in front of a crowd of 3,000 in East Los Angeles.

“We find ourselves barreling toward another primary along the same lanes as 2016: one for an insider, one for an outsider,” Warren said, casting herself as someone who could bridge that divide: “Voters deserve a choice of someone who can both do the work to transform our government from the inside and who can bring pressure to bear on government by leading a grass-roots movement from the outside,” she said.

From the start, Warren wanted to connect different factions and archetypes in the Democratic Party, the same way her own life and political rise has spanned different worlds.

She was an Oklahoma-born commuter college graduate whose mother didn’t believe she should go to college who became a Harvard professor with an expertise in bankruptcy, one who switched her voter registration from Republican to Democrat in the 1990s when she came to believe government was putting the interests of corporations above regular families.

As a candidate, she was an insurgent liberal who tried to use phone calls and intra-party fundraising to make inroads with the Democratic establishment, even as she proudly rejected some of its trappings.

And she was an ideological cousin of Sanders’ populism who wanted to build support on the left while also appealing to women who backed Hillary Clinton in 2016.

She rejected the theory that the Democratic Party had ideological lanes, but ultimately found herself without one when voters went to the polls, placing third in Iowa, fourth in New Hampshire and Nevada, and fifth in South Carolina, and failing to build winning coalitions even in liberal bastions like California and Massachusetts on Super Tuesday.

Advertisement

She was the first top-tier candidate to enter the presidential race, launching on New Year’s Eve of 2018 with a vow to unspool the corruption she said runs rampant in Washington and gums up mechanisms for change. She built a campaign intended to mirror the politics she wanted to see, swearing off exclusive fund-raisers, various forms of special interest money, and rejecting the use of campaign consultants and outside admirers — and she pressured her rivals to do the same.

Initially, Warren had low polling numbers and thin fund-raising, hobbled by the hangover from a widely-panned DNA test she took to prove her claims of Indian ancestry. She rolled out her first major policy plan — a small tax on the wealthiest Americans — in January, and soon turned ideas to break up big tech companies and tax corporate profits at a higher rate into the fuel for her summer-long rise in the polls.

“I have a plan for that” became an applause line and then a rallying cry — plus a foil to an incumbent president who has never dwelled on the details. She traveled widely, stopping in Republican states like West Virginia and Mississippi and liberal enclaves like Denver, as she sought to build support for her candidacy and her vision for remaking the economy.

Advertisement

Warren rose into first place in polls in Iowa and New Hampshire as the summer came to a close, eclipsing Sanders as a favorite of the left and winning over moderate voters who liked her sunny competence. She held a 20,000-person rally in New York City’s Washington Square Park in September — a moment that stands as the zenith of her campaign.

But she was never able to fully eclipse questions about her “electability,” a squishy term that seems to privilege white male candidates at the expense of Warren and candidates of color. Some voters worried she was too liberal while others quietly fretted that a woman would be at a disadvantage in a race against a president who has frequently demeaned women.

Under the scrutiny that came with her front-runner status, Warren’s polling lead began to slip. In October, rivals like Biden and former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg tore into her on the debate stage in Ohio for saying she supported Sanders’ Medicare for All plan without explaining how she would pay for it — a line of questioning Sanders managed to elude. Meanwhile, Sanders’ fortunes were shifting. His autumn heart attack jolted liberals like New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez into supporting him, giving his campaign a burst of momentum that has never waned.

Medicare for All turned out to be a cudgel that left some of Warren’s supporters on both the left and in the moderate wing of the party feeling uneasy — as well as a vessel of the Democratic establishment’s broader concerns about her electability. She rolled out a plan to pay for it without raising middle-class taxes — which some Democrats dismissed as a pie in the sky — and then released a multi-step transition plan that some liberal activists saw as a retreat.

Advertisement

By December, Warren had jettisoned elements of her policy-heavy stump speech and began to take more audience questions. In January, she branded herself as a unity candidate and refrained from attacking other candidates. But she failed to make inroads beyond her base of white, college-educated liberals. After coming in third in Iowa and fourth in New Hampshire — an embarrassing performance in a state next to her own — she failed to gain significant supporters from minority voters in Nevada and South Carolina, where she came in fourth and fifth, respectively.









Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jessbidgood.