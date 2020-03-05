She added: “I’ve been spending a lot of time right now on the question of suspending, and also making sure that this works as best we can, for our staff, for our team, for our volunteers.”

“Not today,” she said, speaking to the media outside her home in Cambridge. “I need some space around this. I want to take a little time to think a little more.”

As Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren spoke Thursday morning about her decision to suspend her campaign , she was asked if she was going to endorse either former vice president Joe Biden or Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

She noted that her endorsement could be coming, but “not right now.”

When another reporter followed up, asking what advice she would give supporters who were looking at other candidates, Warren replied: “Let’s take a deep breath and think about this for a little bit longer before we all settle in.”

As another reporter pointed out that the Democratic race’s frontrunners are now two white men, Warren acknowledged, “I know.”

“One of the hardest parts of this is all those pinky promises, and all those little girls who are going to have to wait four more years,” she said, her voice cracking. “That’s going to be hard.”

The next few weeks seem destined to become an ideological battle over the future of the Democratic Party between Biden, who has the freshly consolidated support of the Democratic establishment, and the democratic socialist Sanders.

Speaking to a rally in Los Angeles on Monday, the night before the Super Tuesday primary vote, Warren alluded to both Biden and Sanders as she pitched herself for president.

“We find ourselves barreling toward another primary along the same lanes as 2016: one for an insider, one for an outsider,” Warren said, casting herself as someone who could bridge that divide: “Voters deserve a choice of someone who can both do the work to transform our government from the inside and who can bring pressure to bear on government by leading a grass-roots movement from the outside.”

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Warren said, “I was told at the beginning of this whole undertaking that there are two lanes: A progressive lane, that Bernie Sanders is the incumbent for, and a moderate lane, that Joe Biden is the incumbent for, and there’s no room for anyone else in this. I felt that wasn’t right, but evidently, I was wrong.”

