I am writing to commend Globe correspondent Chiara Eisner for bringing attention to a serious problem plaguing health care professionals (“Physician, heal thyself?” Page A1, Feb. 20). Health care providers, along with their patients, are experiencing unprecedented rates of addiction. While patients have limited options for receiving care, providers’ options are restricted even further.

Physicians, nurses, and pharmacists who struggle with opioid use disorders typically are subjected to state-mandated, abstinence-based treatment programs to maintain or regain their professional licenses from state licensing boards. Abstinence-based programs are rarely effective, and the cost of failing to complete them is especially high for health care providers who risk losing their licenses and their livelihoods.