As light melted into darkness, he stood in line at Texas Southern University, a historically black college in Houston, for more than six hours to exercise his constitutional right to vote.

“I figured it was my duty to vote. I wanted to get my vote in to voice my opinion. And I wasn’t going to let nothing stop me. So I waited it out,” Rogers told CNN. Asked why he stayed when others left, he said, “It’s, like, the way it was going, [it] was set up for me to walk away.”

This is not what democracy looks like.

Rogers is right. Those oppressive wait times and labyrinthine lines along sidewalks, through courtyards, in hallways, and on stairways are not an accident or bureaucratic snafu. They’re meant to deter voters. Every person who walked away — because they had to work, tend to family, or were just plain tired — was a victim of voter suppression, courtesy of the Supreme Court.

By a 5-4 vote in 2013, the high court decided that racism was over and neutered the Voting Rights Act. Absent the federal oversight once mandated in states with deep histories of discriminatory voting tactics, Texas has shut down hundreds of voting sites. Most of them are in predominantly Democratic cities, including Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio, and in areas with large Black and Latinx populations.

No area has been more severely crippled than Harris County, where Rogers and many others waited hours to vote. At Texas Southern, there were only six poll workers. Its 10 voting machines were all 20 years old, and half stopped working for parts of the long day. By the time Rogers became the last person to finally cast his ballot at 1 a.m. Wednesday, former Vice President Joe Biden had already been declared the winner of Texas’s Democratic primary.

Shuttering polling places or making those sites barely operable is just as effective in lowering voting rates in communities of color as poll taxes or so-called “literacy tests” were decades ago. (For some people, being forced to miss a day of work to vote amounts to a poll tax.) Yet there are those like Rogers and all the people who stood in line with him, leaning on walls and shifting their weight from one foot to the other, refusing to be denied.

This is why I scoffed when Peter Baker, chief White House correspondent for the New York Times, recently revealed that he does not vote. “As reporters," he said, "our job is to observe, not participate.” From time to time, this is a tiresome conversation that journalists feel compelled to have, and in my experience, it is usually white men who believe voting somehow violates their journalistic purity.

When they speak of objectivity, I hear privilege. It’s easy to self-suppress when those who look like them have never had to fight for this foundational right of democracy. They will never have that right threatened or denied by voter purges or ever-changing voter ID laws. When Republicans gerrymander districts with “surgical precision,” they won’t feel that weight because this nation, created for them, has never lined up against them. Not voting is a luxury they can afford because even if they shun the ballot, their voices will always be heard, their lives will always matter.

What Texas — and to be clear, it’s neither just Texas nor one region of the country — wants is to keep silence those historically ignored. Yet while Republican officials tried to thwart democracy, Rogers and all who waited to vote strengthened it. They are this country’s soul. If America ever lives up to its values, these are our shepherds. And they know this battle, waged for more than 150 years, won’t end after the last primary.

Of those long lines to vote, Rogers said, "If it happens again, I would do the same thing all over again.”

In this nation’s damaged democracy, he, and likely millions more, may have no other choice.

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.