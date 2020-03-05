The Celtics were precariously close to having a healthy roster when Robert Williams returned to action Tuesday, with only Jayson Tatum (illness) missing the loss to the Brooklyn Nets. But during that disaster, starting forwards Jaylen Brown strained his hamstring and Gordon Hayward bruised his right knee.

CLEVELAND — Celtics coach Brad Stevens realizes his team may never reach full health and it’s time to accept that.

Brown was diagnosed with a Grade 1 strain and will miss at least week, meaning he’s highly questionable for the March 12 showdown with the Bucks in Milwaukee. Hayward, who did not travel here for Wednesday night’s game against the Cavaliers, is day to day, while Kemba Walker missed Wednesday’s game to rest his troublesome left knee.

“I’ve made that very clear in all of our staff meetings,” Stevens said about dealing with health issues the remainder of the season. “We just should expect not to be healthy. I think that’s the way most teams are. We’ve entered the playoffs each of the last three years unhealthy. So, I think that’s probably, unfortunately, as much as we’ll try to manage that and get to that spot, it’s part of the game.”

The good news is Tatum returned to the lineup Wednesday night, but he was joined by three new starters: Grant Williams, Marcus Smart, and Brad Wanamaker.

Smart was expecting at least a fine for Tuesday’s postgame exchange with lead official John Goble, during which Smart had to be restrained by team security. Smart arrived at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse waiting for any word but hadn’t received a call prior to warm-ups.

Smart did not speak with the media before Wednesday night’s game.

Tough to take

The Celtics were still reeling from Tuesday’s stunning 129-120 loss to the Nets, a game in which they led by 13 points with 4:14 left in regulation, and by 6 with a little more than 50 seconds left. Stevens was visibly angry about the blown lead and allowing 51 points to Nets guard Caris LeVert. The team discussed the game again in a Wednesday morning meeting.

“Every day in this league is an opportunity to exhibit great, competitive character,” Stevens said. “Maybe no more so than today because we’re all hurting. Last night was not a pleasant experience and I think the one thing we wanted to do was briefly talk about that.”

Feeling better

Tatum, the reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Month for February, blamed his 2-year-old son for his illness.

“I feel better, Deuce got me sick,” he said. “They do that.”

Tatum turned 22 Tuesday, the day he received his first player of the month award.

“Twenty-two sounds older than 21, but I’m still young,” he said. “[The award] was cool. I guess it’s kind of a big deal. There’s a lot of players they could have picked who were deserving, but I appreciate it. I was laid up on my coach with Deuce when I found out. It was cool, a good birthday present.”

Difficult transition

When he was approached about leaving his position at the University of Michigan for the Detroit Pistons head coaching job, John Beilein called Stevens and asked for advice about making the transition from college to the NBA. Two years later, Beilein accepted the head coaching position for the Cavaliers. A half-season into his first year, Beilein he resigned.

J.B. Bickerstaff has taken over as interim coach, but the Beilein era appeared to be regrettablefor both sides. Stevens commented earlier in the season about how improved he believed the Cavaliers were. But a series of mishaps, along with the 67-year-old Beilein not relating to his younger players, led to his departure.

“There’s only so much you can say to prepare for this,” Stevens said. “A great example is [Tuesday] night. You feel pretty good about life until 10:30, and then you’re just miserable for however long you need to be miserable for. Sometimes years, right? It looks good from the outside until you’re in it.

“It’s hard. There’s so much that goes into it.”

Stevens said the Celtics organization made his transition smooth, and he has become the model for college coaches coming to the NBA.

"One thing I think I always said was I was really empowered by ownership, management, and the players,” Stevens said. “I know that I didn’t know all that I was getting myself into, and seven years later I was feeling a lot more comfortable. Year 2 was way more comfortable than Year 1, and in the middle of Year 1, it’s like, ‘Is this ever going to end?’ ”

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.