Such “social distancing” is already being instituted in some places across Europe, Asia, and Africa for sporting events, concerts, and other public gatherings, and it’s part of the debate over whether the Tokyo Summer Olympics should take place as scheduled.

With the number of coronavirus cases in North America expected to climb, perhaps steeply, professional and amateur sports are already weighing the pros and cons of whether games and tournaments should continue as scheduled, or whether to shut down arenas and stadiums and have teams play in front empty seats.

But, in theory, it should put a brake on its spread.

“Maybe this won’t reduce the overall number of cases, but the hope is it will spread them out over a longer period of time," said Dr. Yonatan Grad, a professor of immunology and infectious diseases at the Harvard School of Public Health, in an email, "both limiting the extent to which health care facilities are overwhelmed and giving more time for development of better tools to prevent and treat infections.

“As a general principle, limiting collections of people could reduce the spread of disease and is an important intervention to consider — do you really want to be in a sports arena or stadium with a pandemic going on? Or at an event that brings in people from all over the world? — but I don’t think there is consensus on the size of the crowd, when to start social distancing or for how long.”

Even if the empty-stadium theory holds true, the travel/locker room set-up that exists in professional sports places athletes in a high-risk environment, said Grad.

“Their close and constant proximity sets them up for transmission,” he said. “For example, over the past couple of years, there have been outbreaks of mumps in NHL teams and in rugby teams. Given the risk to athletes, it seems worthwhile for sports leagues — amateur and professional — to think about safety both for the players and the fans.”

The National College Players Association, a nonprofit that advocates for college athletes, implored the NCAA last week to take precautions immediately and then think long and hard before allowing the March Madness tournament to conduct business as usual.

“Precautions should include cancelling all auxiliary events that put players in contact with crowds such as meet and greets and press events,” read the statement. “Athletic programs should also take every possible measure to sanitize buses and airplanes used to transport players.

“In regard to the NCAA’s March Madness tournament and other athletic events, there should be a serious discussion about holding competitions without an audience present — the NCAA and its colleges must act now, there is no time to waste.”

At the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference this weekend, the 3,000-plus attendees will receive written instructions to not shake hands (elbow bumps are OK). In addition, all food served to attendees will be individually wrapped.

Minor action

