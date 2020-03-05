Joe Verderber and Ethan McDonough scored for the Rebels, McDonough’s goal 5:58 into the second period standing as the winner. Though Jake McKenzie got the Clippers (14-10-1) on the board 1:30 later, Walpole was seldom threatened thanks to a commitment to getting down on the ice and blocking seemingly every shot the second it left a Falmouth stick.

Seeded 12th in the South bracket, Walpole needed 5 points over its final three regular-season contests just to qualify for the tournament. On Wednesday at Gallo Arena, the Rebels won their sixth straight game overall, beating No. 9 Falmouth, 2-1. It was the third straight one-goal win in the postseason for Walpole (12-8-5) following triumphs over Braintree and reigning state champion Duxbury.

From the brink of elimination in the regular season, the Walpole High boys’ hockey team is now on the brink of skating at the TD Garden.

On the off chance a puck did make it through, Rebels goaltender Jack Curran was ready.

“They’re the backbone of this team,” Curran said of Walpole’s defensemen after turning aside 24 shots. “They’re blocking everything that’s coming to me. There’s no passing lanes, there’s nothing from behind the net.”

Walpole coach Ron Dowd said his team has taken on a defensive identity by adhering to the motto of “out, over, and in,” a strategy that covers them in all three zones.

“Get it out of our zone, over the red line, into their blue line,” Dowd said. “"If we can do, that we’ll be successful."

The Rebels await the winner of Thursday’s semifinal between Franklin and Archbishop Williams.

Division 3 South

Hanover 2, Foxborough 1 — Moments after limping off the ice in the third period without putting any weight on his right leg, Manning Morris was back in the game for his next shift on the penalty kill for the third-seeded Hanover boys’ in a semifinal against seventh-seeded Foxborough at Gallo Arena. Dangerous as ever in shorthanded situations, Morris broke free off a feed from Ethan Davis across the ice and scored his third goal on the penalty kill of the postseason, giving Hanover the win and a berth in the sectional final for the fifth time in the last seven seasons. ‘‘Manning’s just one of those kids when he knows he can fight through it,’’ Hanover coach Jonny Abban said. ‘‘If there’s an opportunity to make some separation, he does it.’’ The goal was the 99th career point for Morris, a junior. He also assisted on Nate DelPrete’s goal for the Indians (19-3-1) to break open the game’s scoring at 11:33 of the second period. Morris was injured again in the waning seconds of regulation and stayed down after the buzzer, but Abban said he expected his leading scorer to be fine. Eoin Reager had the lone goal for Foxborough (12-4-5), just over a minute before Morris scored for Hanover. Senior Espen Reager made 34 saves for the Warriors, who reached a sectional semifinal for the first time in program history.

Super 8

BC High 2, Framingham 1 — John Logan broke open a 1-1 deadlock 6:35 into the third period on the power play for the second-seeded Eagles, who kept the defense of their last two Super 8 titles alive by eliminating the eighth-seeded Flyers at Gallo Arena. ‘‘It’s the will to keep playing,’’ BC High coach John Flaherty said. ‘‘They have some very, very dangerous hockey players over there. For us, it was about containing their threats and trying to get one or two [goals] by their guy.’’ Jake Handy made 23 saves in defeat for Framingham (16-7-3). Cole Deletti had the lone goal for the Flyers, a power play tally 10:01 into the third that tied the score. Colin Norton scored in the first period for the Eagles (15-4-4).

St. John’s Prep 5, Catholic Memorial 2 — After scoring just one goal in two games against CM in the regular season, the Eagles figured it would be in for another grind in their elimination game at Stoneham Arena. Instead, St. John’s Prep put together one of its better offensive games of the season in knocking out the Knights. St. John’s Prep (13-5-5) will face BC High in another elimination game Saturday at Loring Arena in Framingham. Senior Ryan Hart and sophomore Nick Townshend had two goals and an assist apiece for the Eagles.

Girls’ hockey

Division 2 State

Canton 5, Ursuline 0 — Freshman defenseman Olivia Maffeo scored four times -- including once in the final minute of the first and twice in the final minute of the second -- to propel the third-seeded Bulldogs (18-1-4) over the sixth-seeded Bears (14-4-4) in a quarterfinal action at Warrior Ice Arena. At 14:04 of the first, Maffeo slipped into the slot from the halfboards and rifling a shot over the left shoulder of Lucy Reardon (16 saves). She scored on the power play at 14:01 of the second period and made it a hat trick at 14:28. She added her third unassisted goal of the game at 1:05 of the third -- her 32nd goal of the season. Tess Khoury added a goal and an assist. ‘‘In the first five minutes Ursuline brought it but we kept with it,’’ Maffeo said. ‘‘I just wanted to control the puck and when I could go, I went.’’ ‘‘I didn’t expect to get four goals, but I just got shots off and was lucky enough to have them go in.’’ Carolyn Durand made 21 saves for Canton for her 14th shutout. The Bulldogs will play the Norwell/NDA-Hingham winner in a semifinal on Sunday.

Wellesley 6, Westwood 1 — The two-time defending D2 champs went on the attack from the opening drop at Warrior Ice Arena and rolled into the semifinals. Senior Emily Rourke netted a hat trick and an assist for the top-seeded Raiders (21-1). It was her second consecutive hat trick of the tournament. She opened the scoring at 7:58 of the first, then added two more goals in the second at 5:12 and 8:02. "Our main thing has been pressure is privilege,’’ Rourke said. ‘‘Everyone is feeling the nerves before every game from now on. Instead of seeing that as a negative, we look at it as a positive. The nerves mean something is at stake. . . . We’re fighting for one more day of practice, one more day with the team.’’ Kaitlin Braun and Bridget Noonan each added a goal and an assist. The Raiders will play the Dennis-Yarmouth/Falmouth winner on Sunday.

Division Chuck Vernon (Elite)

Nobles 3, Westminster 0 — Ellie Bayard scored two goals and Kaley MacDonald netted another as the top-seeded Bulldogs (30-0-1) blanked eighth-seeded Westminster to advance to the quarterfinals of the NEPSAC Chuck Vernon tournament. Nobles will face fifth-seeded Williston Northampton in the semifinals.