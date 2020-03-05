“It sucks,” said Sale, the rare professional athlete in the social-media age who does not filter his thoughts before speaking them aloud.

A little less than three weeks shy of a year later, Sale was back in the same room on Thursday. But this time it was to take questions about whether he will need career-altering elbow surgery.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It was last March 23 when the Red Sox used the small interview room adjacent to their clubhouse at JetBlue Park to announce Chris Sale had agreed to a five-year, $145 million contract extension.

That it does. Sale finished last season on the injured list with elbow inflammation. He waited 6½ long months before facing hitters on Sunday, and he woke up on Monday with the same discomfort he felt last summer.

Advertisement

“I had to say something. I know what I’m worth to this team,” Sale said.

Sale has since been diagnosed with a flexor muscle strain and a group of doctors agreed on the idea that he should rest for 10 days then try throwing again.

Some pitchers come back from flexor strains and it works out. Many others end up having Tommy John surgery. Sale acknowledged he has no idea what to expect.

Any chance the Red Sox have to compete for a playoff spot this season hinges on Sale, Nate Eovaldi, and Eduardo Rodriguez pitching well. Take Sale out of that equation and they could be a fourth-place team given the improvements Toronto has made.

Sale knows that, too. His 15-minute session with reporters was a mix of anger, sadness, and self-recrimination. He didn’t even remotely pretend this was positive news.

“Tough spot for myself, this team, and the organization going forward,” Sale said. “There’s optimism to be had and I’m thankful for that. But I know the situation we’re in right now and it’s not fun … this is about as tough a situation as I’ve ever been in.”

Advertisement

All 30 teams have an Opening Day starter. Only some of those teams have a true ace, and Sale is one of them. He takes that responsibility so seriously that being unable to pitch because of injury, especially in the first year of his new contract, feels like a character flaw.

“I couldn’t possibility feel worse about any situation I’ve ever felt in my entire life because of that,” Sale said. “Plain and simple, I don’t think I’ve ever let anybody down this hard ever. And that sucks, honestly.

“That sucks. Someone gives you something because they believe in you. They expect something from you and you don’t live up to that.”

Ever have one of those moments when you think something to yourself and blurt it out by accident? That was me in the second row.

“You didn’t do anything wrong, Chris,” I said.

“Try telling everybody that,” he replied. “I have an expectation level that’s never changed. They put faith in me and I messed up. I’m not living up to that and that’s what I battle with.”

It’s easy to see why the Sox invested so heavily in Sale last year. He’ll never kick back and rest on his bags of money like Pablo Sandoval.

But you can question the team’s judgment for making that deal when it did.

Sale finished the 2018 season with a sore shoulder and was limited throughout the postseason. It would have been wise to wait and see how he looked before putting up all those millions to extend him.

Advertisement

It felt like a do-over for botching up the Jon Lester negotiations after the 2013 championship.

In 2019, Sale had the worst season of an otherwise dominant career, going 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA as his fastball velocity plunged. Then the elbow pain shut him down.

Now Sale turns 31 later this month and is looking at the very distinct possibility of needing surgery and missing at least a year.

Even if Sale is cleared, the earliest he would be able to pitch is sometime in May. Then it becomes a waiting game to see how long his elbow holds up.

Sale does not have an adaptable style. He’s a max-effort, snorting bull of a pitcher who challenges hitters. He’s not a good candidate to become the next Frank Tanana and soft-toss his way to success.

“I can’t change. I have to pitch the way I pitch,” Sale said. “If I go out there and I can pitch at a high level and with my effort level the way I’m comfortable and the way I’ve always done it, we’re going to ride it out.

“If I can’t do that, we’ll figure something out.”

Sale popped up and left the room a minute later, his public scouring finished but the uneasy wait for what comes next just getting started.

Advertisement

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.