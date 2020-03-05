Brees came up to Brady’s turf to participate in the seventh “Saving by Shaving” fund-raiser held by Granite Telecommunications. Brees shaved his head for the event, which aimed to raise more than $6.5 million for pediatric treatments and research at Boston Children’s Hospital. Brees came at the invitation of Matt Light, the former Patriots tackle who was teammates with Brees at Purdue.

“I’m not playing because I’m just trying to hang on," Brees said Thursday. "Tom’s not playing just because he’s trying to hang on for a few more years. We’re trying to win championships. That’s what we’re about.”

QUINCY — Drew Brees doesn’t speak for Tom Brady, but Brees believes he knows what Brady is looking for in free agency — and it’s not top dollar.

Brees goes way back with Brady. They competed against each other in college — Brady at Michigan, Brees at Purdue. They have faced each other only three times in the NFL, but they share the same private coach, Tom House, and have trained together in Los Angeles.

Brees, like the rest of us, is watching Brady’s free agency journey closely. And, like many of us, he has a hard time seeing Brady end up anywhere but New England.

“I love Tom Brady," Brees said during an appearance on WEEI Thursday. "He’s a legend, and I don’t see him going anywhere.

“I don’t think any of this is about money for Tom. I think it’s about winning another championship. I also think it’s probably about feeling like he’s in a situation where he’s got all the pieces in place to do that.

"I can’t speak for him, but I know at this stage in the game, and knowing his mentality to a degree, it’s about winning a championship.”

Brees reiterated the same message off-air when speaking with a small group of reporters.

“Would it be weird for all of us to see him in a different jersey? Yeah it would be weird,” Brees said. “Tom Brady will always be synonymous with the New England Patriots, just like I’ll always be synonymous with the New Orleans Saints. Any time something like that might happen, it’s a bit of a shock.”

Brees, too, could be a free agent soon. Like Brady, his contract voids on the last day of the league year, March 18. But Brees and the Saints are handling their situation much differently than Brady and the Patriots are handling theirs.

Brees announced from the jump that his decision was between retirement and returning to the Saints, and that he wouldn’t play for any other team.

“I don’t care what the offer would be or what the situation would be, I’m Who Dat Nation for life,” he said. “As long as they’ll have me and as long as I want to play, that’s where I’ll be.”

Brady, of course, is being connected to every team that needs a quarterback (and some that don’t).

But Brees, who has spent the last 14 years in New Orleans, acknowledged the obvious: switching teams at this point in his career wouldn’t make much sense. He would have to get used to a new offensive system, new coaching, new teammates, and a new environment.

“Of course that would be difficult,” he said. "But “everybody’s decision is personal. None of us can sit here and know what Tom Brady is going through or the dynamics in and around the situation. At the end of the day, nobody knows except that man and the organization.”

But Brees just seems glad that Brady is still willing to play. With Peyton Manning retired, Brees has emerged as Brady’s new friendly rival — two fierce competitors who push and inspire each other.

Brees has the edge in stats. He and Brady are ranked 1-2 all-time in passing yards, completions, and touchdown passes, but Brees has the top spot in all three.

Brady, of course, has the edge in trophies: six championships to one.

Brees doesn’t argue when asked if Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time

“The man has six championships, doesn’t he?" said Brees. “Stop right there.”

They may be competing on their next contract, too. One league source said that Brady and Brees are closely eyeing each other’s contracts in free agency, not wanting to be outdone by the other.

As of last week, Brees hadn’t even begun discussions with the Saints. And it couldn’t have been a coincidence last August that when Brady got his pay raise from the Patriots, it was for the exact same terms that Brees played under last year: $23 million in cash, with void years on the back end and a clause prohibiting the team from using the franchise or transition tag on him.

Brady and Brees are both doing something unprecedented — playing quarterback at a high level into their 40s. Neither man wants to give up yet. They want the trophies, they want the records, and they want to push each other to defeat Father Time.

“I’m pushed by knowing that Tom Brady’s out there, because that’s how much respect I have for him,” Brees said. “The way he approaches this game, his dedication to his craft, I love watching him play, I love studying him.

"Just the journey he’s been on, from pick 199 to where he is now, I appreciate that because I know the amount of work that it takes.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin