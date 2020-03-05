David Price and Chris Sale aren’t Red Sox teammates anymore, but since their two years together in Boston resulted in one very memorable World Series run, no amount of distance can sever their connection or change their contribution. Even now, with Price traded to Los Angeles and Sale sidelined by injury, they remain in the same conversation.

On the other coast it’s all frowns and furrowed brows, a recently re-signed pitcher so dejected by injury he said he feels like he’s letting himself, his franchise, and his fans down.

On one coast it’s all smiles and joy, a newly acquired pitcher so excited to throw for his new team he said his knees literally shook his first time on the mound.

It's the one that goes something like: “What were the Red Sox thinking?”

More specifically, what were they thinking in making Sale such a financial priority, first when they inked him to a five-year, $145 million extension at this time last year and again when they kept Sale while trading Price?

Of course no baseball transaction equation comes down to such a simple exchange. And let’s be honest — even before Sale reportedly triggers a no-trade clause later this season when he hits 10 years of major league service time, that extension combined with his history of shoulder and elbow trouble make him pretty untradeable.

But the Red Sox? All in. With Tampa North decision-maker Chaim Bloom under an obvious mandate to cut payroll, there was little choice but to include Price in the blockbuster deal that sent Mookie Betts to the Dodgers. That Price’s mercurial and often cantankerous personality disappeared along with the paycheck was seen as a bonus benefit by some, and given Price’s own injury history (a wrist injury limited him to only two starts after Aug. 1 last year), there weren’t a whole lot of tears shed when he said goodbye. Least of all by the man himself, who has raved about the relative lack of scrutiny in LA and appears giddy at the prospect of the Dodgers’ chances this year.

Sale, conversely, has been as stand-up and forthright as any athlete inside that Red Sox clubhouse, and his obvious anger and frustration at this latest setback made it clear why fans appreciate him so much. For now, he’s not facing Tommy John surgery. The long, lean lefty was instructed instead to take at least a week off to rest what has been diagnosed as a flexor strain. But if any sentence ever begged for a “yet” it is this one. Who doesn’t feel as if Sale, with his beanpole frame, violent delivery, and persistent arm issues, is only staving off the inevitable?

He was always a big risk. And maybe Price is, too. But what I think of in two-plus years since joining the Globe is the Price who pitched his way to what should have been an MVP award in the 2018 World Series. What I think of is the Price who took the mound in the clinching Game 5 in Los Angeles and pitched the game of his life in the biggest moment of his life, doing so after making a relief appearance only two games before and doing so in place of Sale, originally scheduled to pitch. What I think of is then-manager Alex Cora addressing the media after his team’s Game 4 comeback victory and saying as he stepped down from the podium, almost as an afterthought, that Price would pitch the next day.

And yes, I remember how it was Sale who helped spark that Game 4 win with his sixth-inning dugout tirade. And I remember that it was Sale who closed out the clinching game with one of the most dominant ninth innings you will ever see, literally bringing free-swinging Manny Machado to his knees. And yes, I can see that Sale is loved by his teammates for the fire and competitiveness he admitted Thursday in Fort Myers is the reason he would never be able to pitch at anything less than 100 percent.

But it was Price who made it all possible.

And it is Price who now pitches for the Dodgers.

Could he have handled himself better in Boston? Should he have avoided picking such a ridiculous fight with popular broadcaster Dennis Eckersley? Should he absolutely have avoided doubling down on his petty argument with Eck after some innocuous Eck comments in a Boston magazine story? Yes, yes, and yes. But if the great unwashed can’t figure out that Price’s frustrations were about so much more than a few television critiques, reflecting his disappointment with a fan base that was hard on him from the outset, no line in this space is going to change any minds.

I think of the Price who sat in the spring training locker room this time last year and lit up like a kid back in Little League when we talked about the way he fell in love with the game, how he recalled the make and model of every piece of initial equipment he owned, the brown Easton glove and Black Cat Walmart bat.

Price didn’t make it easy, but he did do his job. Sale, so fantastic in his first two seasons in Boston, keeps getting derailed trying to do his. But he has a guaranteed contract that brings him to age 36, that owes him $165 million through 2025. Meanwhile, the Sox couldn’t afford to pay Betts. They didn’t want to keep paying Price. Again: What were they thinking?

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.