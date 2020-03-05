Morey chose to ignore Gelman, with whom he co-founded the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference 14 years ago, and continued to land forehand smashes often enough to prevail.

“Daryl, you have no backhand!” said the barefooted CEO of the Kraft Analytics Group to the general manager of the Houston Rockets in their first-ever table tennis matchup.

FOXBOROUGH – The trash talk began seconds after Jessica Gelman kicked off her heels and started hitting a few table tennis volleys back and forth with her close friend, Daryl Morey.

The two moved on to the next indoor recreational competition, the basketball hoop, at KAGR's Patriot Place office. There, Gelman, a former Harvard basketball player, dispatched Morey in a quick game of PIG.

How to settle the tie before the end of this weekend’s MIT Sloan conference, the wildly successful can’t-miss sports industry gathering?

“Probably drinking Saturday night,” Morey said.

First comes getting through two days at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, where 3,000-plus sports industry leaders and acolytes representing more than a thousand sports teams and organizations will have to choose among 68 different panels and talks featuring a head-spinning array of speakers, including Five-Thirty-Eight stats guru Nate Silver, Jaylen Brown and Enes Kanter of the Celtics along with owner Wyc Grousbeck, ESPN chief Jimmy Pitaro, WNBA star Sue Bird, “Jeopardy!” champ Ken Jennings, TD Garden president Amy Latimer, and Serena Williams’s husband and Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian.

The event sold out five weeks ago, and more than 2,000 people are sitting on this year’s wait list.

“I always felt like we put a harness on a cheetah — I wish it was our brilliant sales technique, but honestly we caught a wave of people saying this could be really useful,” said Morey. “I remember the early days, we were clearly topping ourselves in a big way every year, doubling. It reminded me of making a Pixar movie. Each one kept getting better and we were like ‘Holy cow!’ And we’ve now gotten to where we’re just happy to put out a solid ‘Toy Story 4.’ ”

Morey and Gelman have been friends since 2003, when Gelman began working for the Kraft family after finishing Harvard Business School and Morey worked in the Celtics front office. With his team experience, her business know-how, a mutual appreciation for data, and a passion for sports, they began co-teaching an “Analytics and Sports” class at MIT Sloan in 2004-05.

The Rockets hired Morey to be their assistant GM early in 2006, and in April 2006, as Gelman and Morey were having drinks after a women’s Final Four game at TD Garden, Gelman proposed the idea of converting their defunct class into a conference.

A couple months later, Morey suggested they use MIT Sloan students to organize and run the show.

Year One in 2007 featured 140 attendees roaming the hallways at MIT, fed by $40 in catered Cosi sandwiches, with stats guru Bill James as the highlighted speaker. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban came in the second year the same year Kraft Group president Jonathan Kraft began his ongoing string of speaking appearances at the conference. Employees at KAGR, which provides data management and analytics consulting to a client list that includes not only the Patriots and the NFL but also the Philadelphia 76ers, attend the conference.

Morey, who became Rockets general manager in 2007, also brings a contingent of Rockets employees.

The Rockets and the Kraft family are “both amazing supporters of the conference and of sports analytics,” said Gelman.

As the conference has blossomed, the Gelman-Morey friendship has only deepened.

“We make a good team,” Morey said. “Our strengths and weaknesses complement each other. She’s the tough one.”

“We balance each other,” said Gelman. “We have different perspectives on the same situations. Coming from various views, whatever it might be — team versus business — we’re both very analytical. But it also has a gut component. I’ll trust that more than Daryl will.”

Morey is a bit quirkier than the slightly more serious and supposedly tougher Gelman, and Morey is prone to following conversational trails to wherever they may lead. The mention of “gut” prompts Morey to caution Gelman that her “gut is just her data gathered over her life, and it’s very anecdotal and often very unsystematic.”

Gelman is unswayed. She knows what she’s seen on the basketball court at Harvard — a line under “experience” on her résumé she likes to remind Morey he does not have. She also grew up in Chicago, and the framed picture of Michael Jordan on the wall behind her desk is a reminder that she witnessed greatness. Morey suggests that because she has worked for the Kraft family during the reign of Tom Brady, Gelman is fonder and more of a believer in the “clutch” concept than he is.

“I grew up in Cleveland and I don’t believe in ‘clutch’ as much,” Morey said. “Maybe because we lost all the time.”

Other Morey tangents, whether they’re about the inside of James’s house or his skepticism about the merits of other gut-like concepts such as “intangibles” and “clutch performance” come naturally to his creative and far more uninhibited mind.

A query about Morey being more of a household name than ever this weekend thanks to his pro-Hong Kong protesters tweet that caused a serious dust-up between China and the NBA last fall is answered with a screeching application of brakes.

“Can we sidestep that discussion?” said Gelman. “I’m the bouncer. We’re not going to talk about that. I don’t want him to get into trouble coming into the conference.”

In May of 2012, Ellen Morey drew up the paperwork to allow her husband to be, for one day, the officiant for Gelman’s marriage to her wife, Corbin Petro, at the Blue Hills Reservation.

“Daryl has been a huge positive influence in my life, someone who I trust deeply,” said Gelman about the immediate-family-only ceremony that was followed by heavy use of Morey’s gift, an inflatable Pop-A-Shot. “Personally, I was very glad that it was only Daryl. Because I’m not a crier. When I started to talk, I cried in joy and I was like ‘oh my god.’ Maybe in other places I would have been embarrassed. But it was Daryl.”

Fifty-eight MIT students, including student co-leads Jason Rehhaut and Zee Siddiqi, organized this year’s conference, which is themed “Run the Numbers.”

For Morey, running the numbers is essential to innovation at his job.

Gelman agrees that the theme fits the purpose of the conference.

“Let’s come here, learn how to run the numbers and also how to think more broadly about how you’re going to apply it,” Gelman said. “But ‘Apply the Numbers’ is not very sexy.”

Neither are conferences, at least in the abstract.

But over its 14 years, the MIT Sloan conference has grown into a healthy, thriving reality.

And at the conference’s roots lies not a bunch of numbers and stats but one long-running and beautiful friendship.

