“With only four boys they all had to do their part and contribute to this win,” said Marblehead coach John Thompson, father of twins Chris and Matthew. "It was a true team win this year. We prepare physically and mentally as a team. But they showed a lot of drive to do training on their own. They have a great spirit and all root on each other.”

Freshman Baxter Jennings won the slalom in 44.73 seconds and the team of Charlie Pingree, Chris Thompson, Matthew Thompson, and Jennings logged a total time of 4:40.88 in holding off second-place BC High (4:42.06) and third-place St. John’s Prep (4.47.02) for the title.

The path to a state championship that began with dryland training in the fall, built through weight training and two practices a week along with meets throughout the winter, culminated in a fourth straight state championship for the Marblehead High boys’ alpine ski team Wednesday at Berkshire East.

It was also a repeat on the girls’ side as Hingham junior Julia Waal made it two straight giant slalom event championships in helping lead the Harbormen to a third straight team title.

“We went into the giant slalom knowing it was all or nothing,” said Waal, who said Hingham was in third place after the morning slalom run. “We all went for it on that second run and ended up making up a ton of time. We all picked up the intensity and put everything we had into it.”

While Hingham had two falls in the final run, it was able to win the meet with its depth as Waal, Kate Rogers, and Jaycee Wall scored in the giant slalom. Audrey Cole and Libby MacPherson cleared the slalom for the three-time champions, who clocked 4:54.24 to second-place Marblehead’s 4:59.27 and third-place Cohasset’s 5:00.29.

Waal won the giant slalom in 46.9 seconds with Groton-Dunstable’s Chloe Brush second in 47.22 and Bedford’s Maggie Carluccio third in 47.46. Brush won the slalom (45.36) with Lexington’s Karen Oh second (46.39) and Marblehead’s Courtney Pingree third (47.12).

Weston’s James Davis won the giant slalom title in 43.68. St. John’s Cam Musial was second (43.79) and Hingham’s Owen Murray third (44.03). Jennings won the slalom in 44.73 with Lunenburg’s Travis Reardon second (44.85) and Masconomet’s Robbie McKersie third (44.98).

“He stood up to the occasion,” Thompson said of Jennings’s slalom title. “He had some motivation. He uncorked it and had a good run.”