Celtics guard Marcus Smart was fined $35,000 for “confronting and verbally abusing” the game officials after Boston’s overtime loss to the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday night.

"The amount of Smart's fine also reflects his multiple prior violations of acceptable on-court decorum," the league said in its announcement Thursday morning.

At the conclusion of Tuesday’s game, Smart had to be restrained by Celtics director of security Phil Lynch while he repeatedly pointed at the referees during a heated conversation. Smart continued to point and yell as he was escorted off the court.