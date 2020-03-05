The Bruins have put together a remarkable regular season, leading the NHL in wins (42) and points (96) through 67 games.
NESN’s telecasts of their games have delivered many impressive numbers too.
Through 56 telecasts this season, Bruins games on the network are averaging a 3.49 household rating. That is a 49 percent increase compared to the same number of telecasts last season, and its highest overall rating to this point in the schedule in four seasons.
The telecasts have seen even more growth in specific demographics. Ratings are up 94 percent (1.96 rating) among adults 18-34 compared to last year. The 1.96 rating in that demo is the highest it has been since the 2013-14 season.
Among women 25-54, ratings have increased 89 percent year-to-date with a 1.86 rating, also the highest to this point since 2013-14.
Also, the telecast’s 2.62 rating among adults 25-54 is a 55 percent increase compared to this time last season.
