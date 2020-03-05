This marks the first time in league history two or more teams seeded fifth or lower have advanced to the semifinals. UConn is only the second No. 7 seed to play in the semifinals.

The Huskies (30-4-2 overall, 24-3-0 Hockey East) clinched the regular-season title and will face No. 7 Maine (15-13-8, 9-11-7) in a semifinal Saturday at noon, followed at 3:30 by a semifinal between No. 5 UConn (18-17-2, 13-12-2) and No. 6 New Hampshire (18-4-4, 12-12-3). The final is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at Lawler Rink and all games will be broadcast on NESN Plus.

The 18th Hockey East women’s championship is this weekend at Merrimack College’s Lawler Rink and top-seeded Northeastern looks primed to secure a third consecutive Bertagna Trophy.

Northeastern, Boston College, and Boston University have accounted for the past 10 Hockey East titles. However, UConn bested BC, 2-1, in a quarterfinals series and Maine won both meetings at BU last weekend to reach the semifinals.

Led by sophomore forward and Kazmaier Award finalist Alina Mueller, the Huskies are 16-1-1 over their last 19 games, including a double-overtime win over BU for the Beanpot championship Feb. 11. Junior goaltender Aerin Frankel, who leads Division 1 with a .959 save percentage, was named a preliminary finalist for the Kazmaier award.

This season, Mueller became the second-fastest player in program history to top 100 points when she reached the milestone in her 64th game. The 2020 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award will be presented at the Royal Sonesta in Cambridge March 21 as part of the NCAA Women’s Frozen Four weekend, which will be hosted by Boston University.

Maine defeated Northeastern, 3-2, in overtime Nov. 24, handing the Huskies one of their three conference losses of the season.

Ranked fourth in the nation in the USCHO poll, Northeastern has allowed the second-fewest goals (35) this season and is tied for second with 137 goals scored.

The Huskies will look to secure a top seed in the NCAA Tournament with a strong performance in the Hockey East championship. The field of eight for the NCAAs will be announced Sunday at 9 p.m. with the top four seeds hosting first-round games March 13 or 14. The winner of the Hockey East tournament will be one of five automatic qualifiers.