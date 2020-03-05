And it was sealed by Tuesday’s culprit Marcus Smart, who overcame a sluggish start after avoiding an NBA suspension to score 12 fourth-quarter points as the Celtics snapped a two-game losing streak.

So, without three starters and with another contributor departing during the game because of illness, the Celtics responded with enough fortitude to eke out a 112-106 win against an equally shorthanded Cavaliers team at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

CLEVELAND — The Celtics desperately needed a short memory after Tuesday’s debacle against the Brooklyn Nets. They couldn’t get caught lamenting their most frustrating defeat of the season or another would happen on Wednesday night.

Smart sandwiched four free throws around a floater as the Celtics went on a 17-8 run and rebounded from a 1-point deficit. Meanwhile, Semi Ojeleye, who didn’t play until overtime Tuesday, drained a career-high five 3-pointers en route to 22 points, including a corner pocket shot with 2:15 left for a 103-97 lead.

The Celtics won despite allowing a career-high 41 points from second-year guard Collin Sexton, who attacked the rim at will. But the Celtics learned from their Caris LeVert experience the night before and began trapping the speedy guard.

It worked, barely, as the Celtics were able to hold off their rebuilding opponents, despite a vintage 26-point effort from Kevin Love.

Jayson Tatum, named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for February on Tuesday, returned from a one-game absence because of illness and scored a team-high 32 with nine rebounds and six assists. He hit a pair of early 3-pointers and looked back to normal, although he said he wasn’t 100 percent.

▪ The health issue is becoming an absurdity as rookie forward Romeo Langford left the game with an undisclosed illness. Langford played 14 minutes in the first half but didn’t return for the second.

▪ The Celtics again had a problem with a high-scoring guard, this time it was Sexton, who was roasting Smart on defense or hitting stepback 3-pointers. Sexton had scored 30 points through three quarters, leaving Brad Stevens with an issue of whether to double the guard.

▪ It was a career half for Ojeleye, and then he got injured. The third-year forward swished four 3-pointers and scored 15 points, 2 short of his career high, before taking a knee to the groin from Larry Nance late in the second quarter. Ojeleye left the game but eventually returned in the third quarter.

▪ Smart was in the game in the first half, but yet he wasn’t. Smart missed his first six shots Wednesday and looked out of sorts after Tuesday’s postgame tirade. Smart managed to make his last shot of the game, a floater, and finished with 2 points on 1-for-7 shooting.

▪ Stevens showed his trust in rookie Tremont Waters by playing him eight minutes in the first half. He scored 2 points with two assists and two rebounds and was a plus-9. With the Celtics experiencing depth issues in the backcourt because of injuries, Waters could become a valuable asset down the stretch.

▪ The question about Waters is how much the Celtics want to let him play for G League Maine. The Red Claws have the second-best record in the Eastern Conference and are certain to make the playoffs. Waters is their starting guard and the Celtics may feel inclined to send Waters — or Carsen Edwards — back to Maine to help the playoff push.

▪ Kids will be kids at times in the NBA, and Cavaliers rookie Kevin Porter Jr. was in the starting lineup and headed to the floor for the jump ball until he realized he hadn’t put on his game jersey. So, coach J.B. Bickerstaff had to rush Matthew Dellavedova into the game as Porter rushed to the locker room. Porter entered at the first stoppage of play but left again with a head injury sustained in the second quarter.

