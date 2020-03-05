BREAKDOWN: Eight Red Sox pitchers gave up 15 hits, including five home runs. Starter Jeffrey Springs surrendered five runs on five hits in the first inning, and reliever Heath Hembree gave up three runs and four hits in two innings. The Tigers added five unearned runs in the ninth inning.

PLAYER OF THE DAY: Jackie Bradley Jr. went 3 for 3 with a homer, double, and two runs scored.

NEXT GAME: The Houston Astros come to Fort Myers on Thursday for a 1:05 p.m. game. It will be broadcast on WEEI-AM 850.

