The salary cap,currently at $81.5 million, is expected to rise to $84 milion-$88.2 million, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told reporters. The final number is typically announced around the draft, which is set for Montreal in June.

▪ Putting a Black-and-Gold spin on the NHL general managers’ meetings, which wrapped Wednesday in Boca Raton, some 15 miles north of Fort Lauderdale:

HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. — A long morning stroll on the boardwalk before the Bruins (42-13-12) take on the Panthers (33-26-7) Thursday night:

The Bruins will get a bit of extra room to sign Torey Krug, Zdeno Chara, Jake DeBrusk, Matt Grzelcyk, Anders Bjork, and Jaroslav Halak, among others. Other teams, of course, will have more money to woo them.

Advertisement

The GMs voted to change the interpretation of the offside rule to OK players hovering a skate above the blue line (similar to the “breaking the plane” rule in football). Had it been in place this season, the Bruins’ goal differential would be a few ticks better. The alteration should pass through the NHL’s competition committee.

Player and puck tracking remain on track for the playoffs. Unclear whether we’ll be able to determine the precise moment Charlie Coyle’s puck-possession work leaves an opposing defenseman too tired to keep up, but they’ll keep improving the tech.

The NHL, like everyone else, is monitoring the global coronavirus epidemic. The league has barred business travel outside North America, commissioner Gary Bettman told reporters, and employees who make personal trips to countries with a known coronavirus problem must be quarantined before returning to work.

Employees (such as scouts) already in Europe must stay there, and will be quarantined if they return stateside.

It is unclear what this means for the Bruins’ September trip to Europe, which will see them play an exhibition in Mannheim, Germany, and a season opener in Prague against the Predators. A team spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.

Advertisement

▪ In Thursday’s matchup in Sunrise, Halak is expected to be in goal, opposite Sergei Bobrovsky, who has found stormy skies in South Florida.

Bobrovsky’s .900 save percentage ranks fifth-worst of goalies with 30 appearances, and worst of any goalie making more than $6 million. Bobrovsky, ex-of the Blue Jackets, is in the first year of a seven-year, $70 million deal with the Panthers.

Of the six netminders costing their teams more than $6 million, Tuukka Rask’s .928 save percentage leads the pack. The rest behind Rask ($7m cap hit): Carey Price (.910; $10.5m), Marc-Andre Fleury (.906; $7m), Henrik Lundqvist (.904; $8.5m), John Gibson (.902; $6.4m), and Bobrovsky (.900; $10m).

League average save percentage is .909, which happens to be the lowest since 2008-09. Halak, tied for 34th in goalie cap hit ($2.75m), is 10th in save percentage (.917) among goalies with 30 outings.

▪ Neither team held a morning skate Thursday, which means the Bruins could, in theory, do their pregame prep at the waterfront. Sun and surf is good for the soul, Bruce Cassidy astutely noted Wednesday.

By mid-afternoon, they were to engage in one of the less-appealing activities of life down here: sitting in traffic.

The Panthers play at the BB&T Center, a 20-mile bus ride west to the edge of the Everglades. They practice in Coral Springs, a traffic-choked 30 miles from the beach. Poor timing or bad luck can mean a lot of red lines on the traffic app.

Advertisement

The roads are clearing, metaphorically speaking.

The Panthers last fall pledged $45 million to upgrade the 70-year-old War Memorial Auditorium site, less than 3 miles west of the Fort Lauderdale shores. They hope to begin practicing there in September 2021 at a two-rink facility that also includes a 3,000-seat concert hall, rock climbing wall, and outdoor park space.

The BB&T Center, the Panthers’ home since 1998, is owned by Broward County and under lease to the Cats through 2028.

▪ The Bruins will get another look at Brett Connolly, cut loose after a 2015-16 season as the right wing complement to the Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron pair (he finished with 7 goals and 25 points).

Last year in Washington, Connolly’s production began to match his size (6-3, 195) and pedigree (sixth overall, 2010 draft). After submitting a 22-24—46 line in the final year of his three-year deal, he took his 2018 Cup ring and signed in Sunrise for four years and $14 million. He has delivered 18-13—31 in 66 games for the Panthers, with a $3.5 million annual hit.

▪ A win and a Tampa Bay loss in regulationto Montreal Thursday night would give the Bruins an 11-point lead in the Atlantic Division entering Saturday’s rematch with the Bolts at TD Garden. It also would put the Bruins 8 points up on the idle Blues, their closest competition for the Presidents’ Trophy and home ice throughout the playoffs … Boston’s plus-52 goal differential is three better than Colorado for best in the league. The Bruins are seventh in goals for (220) and first in goals against (168) … The Panthers are 5-10-2 since Feb. 1 and clinging to faint playoff hopes. They are 5 points back of the Maple Leafs for third place in the Atlantic, with four Metropolitan Division teams (the Blue Jackets, Islanders, Hurricanes, and Rangers) ahead of them in the wild-card race. Florida is 4 points out of the second wild-card slot as of Thursday, with the Hurricanes (two) and Islanders holding at least one game in hand … A portion of the 50/50 raffle winnings at the BB&T Center was earmarked for tornado relief efforts in Tennessee. Tickets can be purchased at FlaPanthers5050.org.

Advertisement

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports