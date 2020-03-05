“That game was wild,” Vital said. “I love those types of games, I love the energy."

But the dynamic sophomore point guard for the 17th-ranked Falcons girls’ basketball team fully embraced the gravity of the moment in leading her team to its first Division 1 North title appearance since 2002. Vital put forth a tremendous effort with 17 points, 12 assists, 7 steals and 5 rebounds in a 54-53 victory over ninth-ranked Woburn at Woburn High School Wednesday night.

Sophia Vital wasn’t even born the last time Cambridge went to a Division 1 North title game.

Vital’s older sister, Celina, played on the the Falcons’ 2002 team. Sophia, who was born a year later in 2003, took immense pride in helping lead Cambridge back to prominence.

“It’s something special,” Sophia said. “It really feels special.”

After a 34-point performance in the sectional semifinals, the 5-foot-2 Vital posted an all-around effort to lead the Falcons (19-4) past the top-seeded Tanners (21-2).

Despite her youth, Cambridge coach Reece Freeman was not surprised by Vital’s comfort level in the most stressful of situations.

“Sometimes we put these years on people and we think that it’s [an indicator] of their experience and for her, it’s not,” Freeman said of Vital. “She’s played more basketball than some seniors and some people who in college have played. She has so much basketball experience.”

Cambridge, as a result, advanced to play Andover in the Division 1 North final at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.

Woburn senior Ashlyn Pacheco led the Tanners with 16 points, including three clutch free throws to tie it at 53.

Cambridge’s Kizziah Ruff added 14 points. Gianni Daniels (11 points) split free-throws with 4.6 seconds left and Woburn missed the chance to tie it.

“I told the girls that they would make a run and we would have to withstand it,” Freeman said.

Division 1 North

Andover 42, Chelmsford 36 — In a defensive battle at Tewksbury High, the sixth-seeded Golden Warriors (15-6) pulled out the semifinal win, with freshman forward Anna Foley (8 points) supplying a key put-back with 30 seconds remaining to extend the lead to four.

“For a long time this season we didn’t play many close games. We either won by a lot, or lost by a lot,” said Andover coach Alan Hibino. “The last two weeks of the regular season and this state tournament have been gut checks.”

Andover will play Cambridge in the D1 North final Saturday at Tsongas Arena.

Division 2 North

Pentucket 45, Wilmington 37 — The top-seeded Sachems (22-2) weathered an impressive comeback from Wilmington (17-6) in the second half to record the semifinal victory at Lawrence High.

Senior forward Angelica Hurley scored 12 points, converting 10 of her 12 free-throw attempts.

“[Hurley] is a lights-out foul shooter, so we wanted the ball in her hands at the end,” said Pentucket coach John McNamara. “More often than not she’s going to knock down 80-, 90 percent of her foul shots.”

Wilmington’s second-half surge was largely powered by Kylie DuCharme, who saw minimal time on the court in the first due to foul trouble. The junior forward finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

“We wanted to attack [DuCharme] and get her in foul trouble,” said McNamara. “We got her off the court in the first half, but she punished us in the second.”

Pentucket, the defending D2 state champion, will play North Reading in the sectional final Saturday at Tsongas Center.

Division 4 South

Cathedral 73, Westport 54 — The third-seeded Panthers (16-2) pulled away from the second-seeded Wildcats (20-3) in a semifinal at Bridgewater-Raynham.

Senior Mackenzie Daleba paced Cathedral with 18 points and 12 rebounds before leaving in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be a right knee injury.

Senior Ariana Vanderhoop added 14 points and 13 rebounds for the relentless and deep Panthers.

Freshman Leah Sylvain fueled a senior-less Westport team with 24 points, hitting six 3-pointers and helping the Wildcats stay afloat.

Cathedral led, 37-23, at the half, then extended its lead by getting to the free-throw line and continuing to crash the offensive glass in the second half.

“They were the No. 2 seed for a reason,” Cathedral coach Clinton Lassiter said of Westport. “They can score, they’re well-coached, and they play hard.”

The Panthers will play the Carver/John Paul II winner in Saturday’s final in Taunton.

NEPSAC Class C

Beaver Country Day 76, Hamden Hall Country Day 43 — Senior Gina Lombard scored a game-high 26 points, including five made 3-pointers, to lift the second-seeded Beavers (24-3) over the seventh-seeded Hamden Hall Country Day in the quarterfinals of the NEPSAC Class C tournament.

Beaver Country Day will face third-seeded Brewster Academy in the semifinals.

Greg Levinsky reported from Woburn, Trevor Hass from Bridgewater-Raynham, John Hand from Tewksbury, and Seamus McAvoy from Lawrence.



