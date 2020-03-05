After discussing one of the Co-Main card events for a few minutes, White asked Brady the question all football fans are wondering: Where will Tom Brady play next season?

The soon-to-be free agent joined UFC President Dana White on an Instagram live stream on Wednesday to promote UFC 248 this weekend.

It sure seems like Tom Brady still doesn’t know where he will play next season.

Brady didn’t give him a clue as to where he’ll play in 2020.

“It’s been a lot of patience for me. Obviously being where I’ve been for 20 years it’s been an amazing experience,” Brady said.” I don’t know what the future holds right now. I’m just trying to be patient through this process. This is my first time going through it. In the meantime, I’m going to spend a lot of time with my family over the next 10 to 12 days. We’ve got a little vacation planned, which I’m looking forward to.”

White, who is a Massachusetts native, told Brady that he wants him to stay with the Patriots.

“First of all, I’m a Boston guy through and through. I want you to go with the Patriots,” White said.

However, that didn’t stop White from pitching Brady to join him in Las Vegas and play for the Raiders.

“But let me make my last pitch. Las Vegas would love to have you here [with] the Raiders,” White said. “The stadium, the facilities are incredible. The training facility that they have outside of Vegas is unbelievable. It’s a 45-minute flight from L.A. Your kids and your family can live there, you can fly back and forth. We want you to come to the Raiders…You know I’ve been pitching you now for a month. Come on brother, get to Vegas!”

We won’t know if White’s pitch will be successful until at least March 18, which is the day Brady officially becomes a free agent.