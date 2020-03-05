That painful memory can now be replaced by joy after the Panthers earned a 74-66 victory over Westwood in the same round at Taunton High on Wednesday night.

TAUNTON — For the core members of the Whitman-Hanson boys’ basketball team, the bitter taste of an overtime loss to New Mission in the Division 2 South semifinals lingered all year.

“All those seniors really knew what it meant to play here [at Taunton] and they remember the feeling when we lost a year ago,” said W-H coach Bob Rodgers.

“I walked out of the gym last year thinking, 'Hey, it could happen again.' But we all know how hard it is to get back. Tomorrow is never promised.”

The third-seeded Panthers had a tough draw with second-seeded Westwood (22-3) coming in on a 19-game win streak of its own.

The Wolverines went on a 10-0 run in the first quarter and led, 15-11, in the second, but the Panthers responded with a 13-2 run to jump ahead, 31-24, by halftime.

Whitman-Hanson started the game 8 for 14 from downtown with senior Ben Rice (20 points) nailing 5 of his first 7 long range attempts.

After a slow start, senior captain Stevie Kelly erupted for 19 of his game-high 27 points in the second half, including a clutch 10-for-11 performance at the free throw line to keep Westwood at a distance.

“Coach [Rodgers] tells us you gotta smile when you shoot free throws,” said Kelly. “So we just think positive thoughts and I was thinking, 'Wow if I hit these, we're going on to the next round.'”

Westwood trailed, 45-31, midway through the third quarter, but cut into the lead several times thanks to relentless hustle and the ingenuity of junior sharpshooter James McGowan. The Tri-Valley League MVP freed himself to hit 7 triples and finished with a team-high 23 points, becoming the first Westwood player to top 1,000 career points since 2008 in the process.

McGowan hit improbable treys to cut the W-H lead to 67-63 and 70-66 in the final minute, but Kelly was unflappable at the free throw line.

“McGowan is one of the best high school players I’ve ever seen,” said Rodgers. “To have guys in his face all night and still be able to do what he did, it’s amazing. I did not feel comfortable, literally, until [Westwood] called their final timeout [with :10 to play]. If we play Westwood 10 times, they probably win five, that’s how good they are.”