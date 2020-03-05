The problem was that Bogaerts went 0 for 2 with two strikeouts, meaning a return to the DH spot Thursday against the Houston Astros.

The Red Sox shortstop has been sidelined with a sore left ankle this spring and made his debut as the designated hitter in a 13-9 loss to the Detroit Tigers at JetBlue Park. Roenicke said that Bogaerts running at game speed around the bases would dictate when he would take the field.

“He just basically walked up there and walked back twice,” Roenicke said in a lighthearted tone afterward.

Advertisement

Despite not playing the field and not reaching base, Bogaerts said he felt good.

“I don’t think it could get any worse than that,” Bogaerts said with a smile. “It’s just going upward from here. I haven’t really seen a lot of live pitching. I was happy I came out of the game pretty healthy. Timing and stuff, those things will come along with the work that I put in.”

Xander Bogaerts stretches before Wednesday's game. Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Bogaerts said he doesn’t see any issues playing shortstop Thursday, but the team still is taking his progression slowly. Roenicke mentioned last week that he was excited to see Rafael Devers out in the field after he made his debut. The same goes for Bogaerts.

“It’s nice to have him there,” Roenicke said. “The more we see our guys that we know we’re going to be with all year it gives you a good feeling.”

Bogaerts took on a leadership role last season, and will be looked on to provide stability in 2020. He showed a bit of that leadership Wednesday when asked what he wants the Sox, who are 4-7-2, to accomplish with three weeks left in the spring.

Advertisement

“I think win games,” Bogaerts said. “I know spring training is important in a sense of getting ready, not a lot of us focus on the results. But I think coming up to the end we should focus on winning games, creating a positive atmosphere.”

In a groove

If there’s one player who might not put stock into spring numbers, it’s Jackie Bradley Jr.

The Red Sox center fielder hit .419 with two homers and a 1.120 OPS in 62 spring training at-bats in 2013, ultimately forcing his way onto the Sox’ Opening Day roster. However, Bradley hit .097 in 38 plate appearances to start the season and was sent back to Triple A Pawtucket.

While Bradley has built a reputation in seven seasons as one of the best defensive center fielders in Red Sox history, his offensive output has been inconsistent. Bradley made some offseason adjustments in his swing, and so far he’s 7 for 17 with two homers. On Wednesday, he was 3 for 3 with a double and a home run. Even though he’s not looking at the early results, there’s something he can take from it.

Jackie Bradley Jr. enjoys a laugh in the dugout before Wednesday's game. Elise Amendola/Associated Press

“It’s something to look at,” Bradley said. “Obviously, you look at some things and you want to put it to work against competition and sometimes you might feel all that good that day, but you still have to go out there and compete.”

In the end, Bradley leans back on the experience of his past. He hopes to continue to make strides at the plate but understands the downfall of getting hot too quickly.

Advertisement

“You don’t want to peak too soon,” Bradley said. “We still got, what, three weeks down here? You want to get some good things going and consistently stay with that but the majority of us want to be ready when it counts.”

Plan of attack

Former manager Alex Cora always said Marcus Walden gave hitters a different look. In the age of hard throwers, Walden made a living last season as somewhat of a throwback. His average fastball velocity was around 94 miles per hour, and he spotted his pitches on the left and right sides of the plate versus north and south.

Once a fringe major leaguer, Walden pitched 78⅓ innings in 2019, posting a 3.81 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP. He’s using this spring to implement another weapon to his game.

“I’m a sinker, slider, cutter guy,” Walden said. “The biggest thing walking in was throwing extension side sinkers. It was just something I didn’t throw a lot last year.”

Marcus Walden went 9-2 with a pair of saves last season. Omar Rawlings/Getty

In order to perfect the extension side sinker, Walden must locate that pitch away from righthanded batters, and inside to lefties. Walden said he hopes that will make hitters respect his cutter and slider.

So far this spring, Walden has given up two runs in 1⅔ innings.

“For me, I thought I executed some really good pitches — sinkers extension side the other day," Walden said. "I threw four of them and missed on one. Four out of five on my first day out, I can live with that.”

Advertisement

Family affair

The Tigers came to JetBlue Park with the sons of three former Red Sox players on the roster: outfielder Daz Cameron, second baseman Kody Clemens, and catcher Austin Romine. Mike Cameron played for the Sox from 2010-11 and Kevin Romine from 1985-91. Both were outfielders. Roger Clemens requires no explanation . . . The Sox have given up 33 runs on 40 hits in the last three games . . . Josh Ockimey is making an impression this spring. The 24-year-old was 1 for 3 with a double Wednesday and is hitting .333 with two homers . . . Andrew Benintendi (quad tightness) is expected to return to outfield duty Thursday against the Astros, Roenicke said.

Julian can be reached at julian,mcwiliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack