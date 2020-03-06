Do I tend to resist TV revivals of shows such as “Arrested Development”? Yes. Am I extremely curious about a revival of “The Kids in the Hall”? Yes. I miss the Chicken Lady like crazy.

Amazon Prime Video is bringing back 'The Kids in the Hall' with new episodes as first Canadian Amazon Original Series.

Amazon has just announced that it will be bringing back the original cast of the Canadian sketch comedy troupe. Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloch, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson are all onboard for the new eight-episode season of the show, which ran from 1989 to 1995 on CBC in Canada and on CBS, HBO, and Comedy Central here.

According to reports, the cast will be reprising their old characters, as they’ve done on tour. Lorne Michaels is producing the revival.

