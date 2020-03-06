From 1978 until his death, in 2016, at 87, Cunningham would prowl the streets of Manhattan every day on his bicycle and snap pictures of anyone whose attire caught his eye. Every week he would put together a full-page collage of these snapshots in his New York Times column, “On the Street.” By night he would attend elite affairs and photograph the rich and famous in their finery for his feature “Evening Hours.”

But unlike those armed with selfie sticks today he was appalled by the notion of including himself in his pictures. “It’s best to be in the background as much as you can and never disturb the action,” he says in an interview in Mark Bozek’s film “The Times of Bill Cunningham.” “I think of myself as a fashion historian. The camera is another instrument to record it.” Though working in a different medium, he shares the ideal of many documentary filmmakers — to reflect the world with minimal intrusiveness in order to discern the truth behind its appearances.

Bill Cunningham, "Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Calvin Klein, New York," 1987 Bill Cunningham

Conducted in 1994, the interview makes up the bulk of the film, and Cunningham shares entertaining anecdotes as well as some insights into his method and aesthetics, which Bozek illustrates with a generous sampling of his subject’s photos as well as rare pictures of the man behind the camera. Almost painfully self-deprecating, Cunningham has a goofy laugh and the Boston accent of a native of West Roxbury (which lies “in the shadow of Fenway Park,” notes the voice-over narrator, Sarah Jessica Parker, perhaps speaking metaphorically and not geographically).

Raised in a strict Catholic family that did not approve of his fascination with the ladies’ bonnets he observed at Mass, he escaped to New York as a teenager, there becoming a milliner, designing hats for people like Jacqueline Kennedy, Marilyn Monroe, and Katharine Hepburn. In 1967 a friend gave him an idiot-proof Olympus camera, and Cunningham discovered his true calling, roaming the city and shooting anyone who caught his eye. One day he took a picture of a woman wearing a fur coat he liked and discovered she was the reclusive septuagenarian Greta Garbo. The Times bought the photo, and the rest is fashion history.

Cunningham’s joviality breaks only a couple of times during the interview, and these moments of abrupt silence and suppressed tears are startling. One occurs during a discussion about how he manages to overcome his shyness and take pictures of strangers. After recovering his composure, he explains his ambivalence about photographing the homeless — balancing the violation of their privacy with his desire to record a different kind of fashion. “It’s like being in the Middle Ages,” he says over a montage of these pictures. “Dusk setting on the streets and you see figures with great packs on their backs digging in trash cans.”

Another such moment happens later when Bozek, perhaps following up on the previous emotional response, asks “Are there things that are sad in what you see?” Cunningham nearly weeps, a black screen follows, and after this pause the interview resumes. Cunningham brokenly says, “AIDS has been so … tears me apart … these extraordinary talents that we’ve lost. …”

Bozek does not press Cunningham on these painful moments, though one might wish he did (Richard Press’s fine 2010 documentary “Bill Cunningham New York” doesn’t get much deeper). He lets his subject’s joie de vivre prevail. Like Cunningham in his pages in The New York Times, Bozek presents this snapshot history with few captions and little commentary, allowing the viewer to fill in the gaps.

★★★

THE TIMES OF BILL CUNNINGHAM

Directed by Mark Bozek. At Kendall Square, Coolidge Corner. 74 minutes. Unrated.

