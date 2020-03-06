“Bloodshot”

“Come and See” (1985)

“First Cow”

“Hope Gap”

“The Hunt”

“I Still Believe”

“My Spy”

“Purple Rain” (1984)

Prince in "Purple Rain." Associated Press

SERIES, REVIVALS, ONE-OFFS

Brattle

EIGHT PERFECT (FILMS ABOUT) MURDER

“Murder Most Foul” (1964), March 8

“Murder on the Nile” (1978), March 8

SPACE FILM FESTIVAL AT HARVARD

“Hidden Figures” (2016), March 9

“Ad Astra” (2019), (March 10)

“Arrival” (2016), March 11

“Armageddon” (1998), March 12

“Gravity” (2013), March 13

Coolidge Corner

SCIENCE ON SCREEN JR.

“The Wizard of Oz” (1939), March 8

March Open Screen, March 10

“#AnneFrank. Parallel Stories” (2019), March 11

CINEMA JUKEBOX

“Inside Llewyn Davis” (2013), March 12

Harvard Film Archive

TRAVELING LIGHT: THE FILMS OF KELLY REICHARDT

“Old Joy” (2007), March 8

“Meek’s Cutoff” (2010), March 8

“First Cow,” March 9

“Wendy and Lucy” (2009), March 10

“River of Grass” (1994), March 13

A WORLD VIEWED: CELEBRATING STANELY CAVELL’S LIFE IN FILM

“Ugetsu” (1953), March 13

MOON SO-RI: THE LIVES OF AN ACTRESS

“Oasis” (2002), March 14

Museum of Fine Arts

“Lucian Freud: A Self-Portrait,” March 8, 12

“Cane River” (1982), March 8, 11

“Tiger Girl” (1954), March 8

“The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography” (2016), March 11

ON THE FRINGE: ADVENTURES IN CULT CINEMA

“Fantastic Planet” (1973), March 12

FOUR FILMS BY STANLEY KUBRICK

“Lolita” (1962), March 13

“Dr. Strangelove” (1964), March 13

“2001: A Space Odyssey” (1968), March 13

“A Clockwork Orange” (1971), March 13

Malcolm McDowell in "A Clockwork Orange." Film Society of Lincoln Center

STREAMING

“The Cooler,” 2003),“Kung Fu Panda” (2008), "Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002), “Wayne’s World 2” (1993) Available on Amazon Prime

“Free Willy” (1993), “Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home” (1995), “Free Willy 3: The Rescue” (1997), “Good Will Hunting” (1997), “Natural Born Killers” (1994), “Swingers” (1996), “Up in the Air” (2009) Available on Hulu

“Donnie Brasco” (1997), “GoodFellas” (1990), “Outbreak” (1995), “Space Jam” (1996), “The Shawshank Redemption” 1994), “There Will Be Blood” (2007), “Tootsie” (1982) Available on Netflix

Chadwick Boseman in "Black Panther." Associated Press

Two years ago people were watching . . .

★★★½ Black Panther A smart, supple action fantasy starring a superhero of color leading a strong, unbowed nation of color. Chadwick Boseman (finally) comes into stardom as King T’Challa/Black Panther, and Michael B. Jordan almost steals the film as a villain driven by real-world agonies, but the triumph belongs to director/co-writer Ryan Coogler (“Creed,” “Fruitvale Station”). With Lupita Nyong’o and the ferocious Danai Gurira. (140 min., PG-13) (Ty Burr)

Available on Amazon Prime, Disney+, Google Player, Netflix, Vudu, YouTube

William H. Macy arriving at the federal courthouse in Los Angeles last March. His wife, actress Felicity Huffman, was charged in the college-admissions scandal. Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

HAPPY BIRTHDAY . . .

William H. Macy (March 13, 1950)

It’s almost as if every decade has its go-to supporting guy: a character actor at once so expert and ubiquitous that the expertise makes the ubiquity easy to miss. The ’70s had Warren Oates. The ’80s had Charles Durning. The ’90s had J.T Walsh. The ’10s had John C. Reilly. Who will it be in the ’20s?

Attentive readers, who noticed that the ’00s were skipped, likely figured out that that’s because William H. Macy claimed that status. In fairness, one could argue his go-to-ness began in the late ’90s, with the pretty amazing run of “Fargo” (1996), his one Oscar nomination; "Boogie Nights’ (1997); “Pleasantville” (1998), whose cast also includes Walsh; and “Magnolia” (1999), where he crosses credits with Reilly. Macy’s probably best-known now as the star of the long-running Showtime series “Shameless.”

Advertisement

The dates don’t matter as much as the William H. Macy-ness that spans them: the slightly Howdy Doody face, the sense of amiable consternation, the blend of bewilderment and unsteady good cheer. Macy has the look and manner of the born victim — a very useful quality in an actor. It may not mean stardom but it can guarantee steady work. And when that victim seeks to be victimizer, too, as Macy’s Jerry Lundegaard does in “Fargo,” you get a truly unique combination of the sympathetic and odious.

Macy is married to Felicity Huffman. Her involvement in last year’s college-admissions scandal has meant his presence in the news — though an off-center presence. Huffman was indicted (and convicted). Macy wasn’t charged with a crime. One can only speculate what this says about the marital dynamic in the Macy-Huffman household. What’s plain, though, is that being a supporting guy comes to him naturally.

MARK FEENEY





Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.