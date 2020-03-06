2. Apeirogon Colum McCann Random House

3. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

4. A Long Petal of the Sea Isabel Allende Ballantine

5. Weather Jenny Offill Knopf

6. The Dutch House Ann Patchett Harper

7. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous Ocean Vuong Penguin Press

8. Such a Fun Age Kiley Reid Putnam

9. The Silent Patient Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

10. The Starless Sea Erin Morgenstern Doubleday

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

Advertisement

1. The Splendid and the Vile: A Sage of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

3. A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America Philip Rucker, Carol Leonning Penguin Press

4. The Man in the Red Coat Julian Barnes Knopf

5. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Little, Brown and Company

6. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Doubleday

7. Until the End of Time: Mind, Matter, and Our Search for Meaning in an Evolving Universe Brian Greene Knopf

Educated Tara Westover Random House

8. Brother & Sister: A Memoir Diane Keaton Knopf

9. Dark Towers: Deutsche Bank, Donald Trump, and an Epic Trail of Destruction David Enrich Custom House

10. The Hope of Glory: Reflection on the Last Words of Jesus from the Cross Jon Meacham Convergent Books

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

2. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

Advertisement

3. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

4. The Tattooist of Auschwitz Heather Morris Harper

5. Unsheltered Barbara Kingsolver Harper Perennial

6. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles Penguin

7. Girl, Woman, Other Bernardine Evaristo Grove Press/Black Cat

8. Olive Kitteridge Elizabeth Strout Random House

9. Lost Children Archive Valeria Luiselli Vintage

10. The Stationery Shop Marjan Kamali Gallery Books

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland Patrick Radden Keefe Anchor

2. No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference Greta Thunberg Penguin

3. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

4. Just Mercy Bryan Stevenson Spiegel & Grau

5. Born a Crime Trevor Noah Spiegel & Grau

6. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

7. Inheritance Dani Shapiro Anchor

8. Midnight in Chernobyl: The Untold Story of the World’s Greatest Nuclear Disaster Adam Higginbotham S&S

9. Bad Blood John Carreyrou Vintage

10. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, March 1. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.