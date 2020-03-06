Maura Tierney has found her next TV project, now that “The Affair” is over. She’s sticking with Showtime for a series called “Rust,” based on Philipp Meyer’s 2009 debut novel, “American Rust.”

Tierney, who grew up in Boston, has gone from strength to strength on TV, from “NewsRadio” and “ER” to “The Affair,” an uneven drama that came alive whenever the story line revolved around her character. In “Rust,” she’ll play a union organizer at a dress factory whose son is accused of murder.