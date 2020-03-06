In Rebecca Solnit’s new memoir, “ Recollections of My Nonexistence ,” she tracks her coming of age as a woman, a feminist and a writer in 1980s San Francisco. Over her twenty-plus books, Solnit has written about Native American activism, global warming, feminism, and the joys of getting lost. She is best known for her essay and then book, “ Men Explain Things to Me .” She’ll discuss her new book with writer Carmen Maria Machado at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the First Parish Church in Cambridge. General admission is $8, or with a book $27.75.

SOLNIT: I just got Heather Christle’s “The Crying Book,” but haven’t cracked it yet. I also have a galley for Andri Snaer Magnason’s “On Time and Water.” He’s a great Icelandic writer I know. I have Rilke’s selected letters, which is usually the last thing I read before I go to sleep. So much of what is on my nightstand is mostly research related. I have been reading a lot to do with Stalinism and botany. Adam Hochschild’s “The Unquiet Ghost: Russians Remember Stalin” has been amazing.

BOOKS: What were your last best reads?

SOLNIT: Carmen Maria Machado’s memoir “In the Dream House,” which was an extraordinarily creative book for thinking about ugly things and Ocean Vuong’s novel “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” which is writing about painful things in ways that are transcendently beautiful.

BOOKS: Do you have a favorite female literary character?

SOLNIT: Thea Kronborg in Willa Cather’s “The Song of the Lark.” It’s stunning to me that though it was published over a hundred years ago, Kronborg is an ambitious, gifted, sexual woman but she isn’t punished for those things. I was teaching writing at Stanford last year and someone left a copy of the James Salter story “Twenty Minutes” by the copier. I read it on the train on my way home. It’s about a woman who falls off her horse. It doesn’t seem to have a plot but just seems to luxuriate in her dying painfully, to punish her for being attractive and divorced. Margaret Drabble had these great protagonists, who were smart, independent women. Those books are feminist without showing how we can conquer patriarchy but by showing the lives of women who meet their own needs.

BOOKS: How have you changed as a reader?

SOLNIT: I used to accept everything on its own terms. I devoured everything. I had some key moments, though. Reading Jack Kerouac’s “On the Road” I had a compelling sense that I was not one of the freewheeling dharma bums floating across the continents. I was one of the women who were left behind.

BOOKS: Do books make you laugh or cry?

SOLNIT: There are things that make me laugh out loud or make me annoyed but I can’t think of anything I’ve cried over, except Seamus Heaney’s lines about when “hope and history rhyme.” Things that move us to tears often are deeply moving because of their nobility, visionary possibility, and generosity. I find that in books related to activism, such as Adam Hochschild’s “Bury the Chains,” which is about a dozen Quakers who set out to end slavery in England.

BOOKS: What books would you recommend about San Francisco?

SOLNIT: Cleve Jones’s “When We Rise” is such a beautiful description of his passage through San Francisco as a young gay man and as Harvey Milk’s aide, who then became a leader in the gay rights movement. Harriet Lane Levy wrote “920 O’Farrell Street,” a wonderful memoir about her childhood in the city at the turn of the century. Greg Sarris, who is a very charismatic Native American leader, has written books about his life here, including “Mabel McKay: Weaving the Dream,” about the last medicine woman in the Bay Area.

BOOKS: What’s been on your to-read list the longest?

SOLNIT: There are a certain number of books that are like spinach, that you must read to be an educated person. I don’t really have those on my list. I do have a massive tome by the Zen master Eihei Dogen, “Treasury of the True Dharma Eye.” I was given a beautiful boxed set. If I read it I would be much deeper into Zen but that would require a calm and quiet that does not seem to come my way.

Follow us on Facebook or Twitter @GlobeBiblio. Amy Sutherland is the author, most recently, of “Rescuing Penny Jane’’ and she can be reached at amysutherland@mac.com