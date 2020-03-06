THE MURDER CAPITAL Ireland has recently been a hotbed of great post-punk acts — Girl Band, Just Mustard, Pillow Queens — including this Dublin five-piece, whose songs are powered by jagged guitars, gasped lyrics, and overwhelming unease. March 11, 7 p.m. (doors). $15, $12 advance. ONCE, Somerville. 617-285-0167, www.oncesomerville.com

TOO-RYE-AY Earlier this year, punk troubadour Ted Leo told NPR about his love of the UK band Dexy’s Midnight Runners, best known for the buoyant 1982 smash “Come on Eileen” and who, in his view, needed further listening because of their “whole Celtic-soul kind of thing from the punk era, with a little bit of that energy and edge.” He leads a tribute to Dexy’s at this pre-St. Patrick’s Day show. March 12, 6 p.m. (doors). $22 and up. City Winery. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

MAURA JOHNSTON

Folk & World

AOIFE O’DONOVAN O’Donovan comes to town on her “Songs and Strings” tour, which focuses on the song cycle she recorded, accompanied by string quartet, for “Bull Frogs Crown (And Other Songs).” The just-released EP is her first new solo music in four years. Taylor Ashton opens. March 12, 8 p.m. $35-$62. Sanders Theatre, Cambridge. 617-482-6661, www.celebrityseries.org

CODY JINKS/ALEX WILLIAMS Outlaw torchbearer Jinks will have plenty of new stuff to play this stop; he released two full-length albums, the light-and-dark pair “After the Fire” and “The Wanting,” a week apart last October. Make it a priority to arrive in time to catch opener Alex Williams, whose explosive debut, “Better Than Myself,” was my album of the year in 2017. March 14, 7 p.m. $45. The Palladium, Worcester. 508-797-9696, www.thepalladium.net

TIM O’BRIEN Over the course of 40-plus years, O’Brien has forged a formidable career in bluegrass, Celtic, folk, and country music — on his own, in the legendary progressive bluegrass group Hot Rize (plus its wing-nut C&W counterpart, Red Knuckles and the Trailblazers) and in a multitude of other collaborations. Saturday, he performs with Jan Fabricius accompanying him on vocals. March 14, 8 p.m. $28. The Center for Arts, Natick. 508-647-0097, www.natickarts.org

STUART MUNRO

Jazz & Blues

MIGUEL ZENÓN BERKLEE QUINTET The Puerto Rican native, Guggenheim and MacArthur fellow, and Berklee alumnus, whose compositions meld Latin American folk music and jazz, is among the most acclaimed saxophonists of his generation. This performance features Zenón and students from around the world playing music from the past decade of his career, following up their recent appearance at New York’s at Birdland Jazz Club. March 11, 8 p.m. $10. The Red Room at Cafe 939, 939 Boylston St. www.berklee.edu/cafe939

ERIC GALES The livewire guitarist‘s fans include the likes of Carlos Santana, Joe Bonamassa, and Dave Navarro, and his other accolades include receiving the title of Blues Rock Artist of the Year at the 2019 Blues Music Awards. March 12, 7:30 p.m. $28-$32. Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley. 978-425-4311, www.bullrunrestaurant.com

THE MAKANDA PROJECT FEATURING RICKY FORD John Kordalewski’s invaluable big band of Boston’s finest players collaborates with great tenor saxophonist and Boston native Ford to perform a suite of new Ford compositions based on the poems of Langston Hughes, with poems read by Askia Toure. March 14, 7 p.m. Free. Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building, 2300 Washington St., Roxbury. www.makandaproject.com

KEVIN LOWENTHAL

Classical

BOSTON LYRIC OPERA BLO offers Bellini’s “Norma,” a landmark of the bel canto repertoire that has not been staged in Boston for many years. Russian soprano Elena Stikhina takes on the daunting title role in a production directed by Stephanie Havey and conducted by David Angus. March 13-22, Cutler Majestic Theatre, 617-542-4912, www.blo.org

ODYSSEY OPERA The company’s Tudor-themed season continues with two fully staged performances of “Elisabetta, Regina d’Inghilterra” (“Elizabeth, Queen of England”), a rarely spotted but deserving Rossini opera of 1815, written for the Teatro di San Carlo in Naples. Gil Rose conducts and Sharon Daniels directs, with Serena Farnocchia in the title role. March 13 and 15, Huntington Avenue Theatre, 617-826-1626, www.odysseyopera.org

CORO ALLEGRO: SHOFAR: IN MEMORIAM The chorus of the city’s LGBTQ+ and allied communities honors the memory of composer Robert Stern, baritone Sanford Sylvan, and baritone Donald Wilkinson through works by Brahms and Vaughan Williams as well as Stern’s own oratorio, “Shofar.” With vocal soloists Teresa Wakim, Jonas Budris, Aaron Engebreth, and David Kravitz. March 8, 3 p.m., Sanders Theatre, 617-236-4011, www.coroallegro.org

JEREMY EICHLER

ARTS

Theater

THE CHILDREN Tyrees Allen, Karen MacDonald, and Paula Plum star in Bryn Boice’s first-rate production of Lucy Kirkwood’s skillfully probing drama. In the contaminated aftermath of a meltdown at a British nuclear power plant, two retired physicists are surprised by a visit to their cottage from a former colleague. They’re even more taken aback by the mission that has brought her to their door, one that touches on questions of personal culpability and generational responsibility. Through March 28. SpeakEasy Stage Company. At Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-933-8600, www.speakeasystage.com

HIR Brooks Reeves directs a production of Taylor Mac’s dark comedy about a family in upheaval. Isaac (Alexander Pobutsky) returns home from three years in the military to find that his mother, Paige (Danielle Fauteux Jacques), is taking systematic revenge on her abusive husband, Arnold (Floyd Richardson), who is now impaired by a stroke. Paige’s ally is Isaac’s transgender sibling, Max (Lou Annlouise Conrad). Through March 8. Apollinaire Theatre Company. At Chelsea Theatre Works, Chelsea. 617-887-2336, www.apollinairetheatre.com

THE TREASURER A middle-aged man (played by Ken Cheeseman) who is deeply estranged from his mother (Cheryl McMahon) agrees to be in charge of keeping track of her increasingly wayward finances after she moves into a retirement community. He then must grapple with his conscience after he begins to question the depth of his devotion to her. Max Posner’s play also features Shanae Burch and Robert Najarian, and is directed by Rebecca Bradshaw. Through March 22. Lyric Stage Company of Boston. 617-585-5678, www.lyricstage.com

DON AUCOIN

Dance

MALPASO DANCE COMPANY Artistic director Osnel Delgado brings the expressive, athletically gifted dancers of his Havana-based company for a provocative repertory program presented by Global Arts Live. The program includes “Indomitable Waltz” by Aszure Barton, “Carrying Floor,” created and performed by Abel Rojo, Beatriz García’s “Ser,” and Ronald K. Brown’s “Why You Follow.” March 13-14, $54-$58. Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston. 617-876-4275, www.globalartslive.org

CARMEN While Jorma Elo’s title work gets the primary buzz for this upcoming Boston Ballet program, the whole concert celebrates strong women, with two ballets by Helen Pickett (“Tsukiyo” from 2009, plus the company premiere of her popular “Petal”), and Balanchine’s luminous “Serenade,” showcasing the women of the corps de ballet. March 12-22, $42-$194. Citizens Bank Opera House. 617-695-6955. www.bostonballet.org

…THAT’S WHAT SHE SAID Directed by Kristin Wagner, this evening of mixed choreography brings dance into the conversation of gender inequality, examining society’s proclivity to quash the female voice. A diverse gathering of dancers and dance-makers mine their unique personal narratives to illuminate the physicality of the feminine experience. March 12-15, $25-$39. Boston Center for the Arts Calderwood Pavilion. 617-933-8600, www.bostontheatrescene.com

KAREN CAMPBELL

Galleries

ELIZABETH ENDERS: A PARTICULAR BLUE The painter, who has been at it since the 1970s, is known for mining the relationship between language and gesture; many of her works spring from notations. This retrospective begins with early abstractions and ends with recent explorations of the Nova Scotia coast. Through April 2. Lunder Arts Center, Lesley University, 1801 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. lesley.edu

TREVOR SHIMIZU AND KEN KAGAMI: MASTERPIECES In this show organized by Emily Watlington, Kagami and Shimizu poke fun at artistic machismo — notions of male geniuses and their so-called masterpieces. Among the artists they deflate: Yves Klein (in a piece using Calvin Klein underwear), Gordon Matta Clark, and Mark Rothko. Through March 28. Anthony Greaney, 438 Somerville Ave., Somerville. 617-482-0055, www.anthonygreaney.xyz

STRANGE CIRCUITRY Painters Marjorie Kaye and Diane Novetsky work on different scales — Kaye crafts dense paintings on small, shaped plywood, and Novetsky often works sweepingly on larger canvases. They share a taste for abstraction in supercharged colors, a delight in rush and spin, and a pleasure in pulling formal tensions taut. Through April 3. ArtSpace Maynard, 63 Summer St., Maynard. 978-897-9828, www.artspacemaynard.com

CATE McQUAID

Museums

SOMNYAMA NGONYAMA: HAIL THE DARK LIONESS South African photographer Zanele Muholi took a self-portrait every day for a year to capture the hate crimes, homophobia, and injustice she experienced and saw around her. The dozens and dozens on display here range from the wildly theatrical, kitted out with props and costumes, to the disarmingly frank, each loaded with its own meaning from centuries of servitude, bondage, stereotype, and prescribed beauty myths. Through June 1. Ethelbert Cooper Gallery of African and African American Art, Harvard University, 102 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge. 617-496-5777, www.coopergallery.fas.harvard.edu

ODDS WERE AGAINST ME A tribute to the 100th anniversary of the suffrage movement, this show pairs Boston-area sculptors Anna Vaughn Hyatt Huntington and Katharine Lane Weems, both of whom grappled with the art world’s inherent bias against women in the early 20th century. It’s installed concurrent to “Our Souls Are By Nature Equal to Yours,” an ongoing tribute exhibition to 18th-century women’s rights advocate and Gloucester native Judith Sargent Murray. It makes the museum a hub of historic female power. Through Jan. 3, 2021. Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. 978-283-0455, www.capeannmuseum.org

ADAM PENDLETON: ELEMENTS OF ME New York-based Pendleton authored a notion he calls “Black Dada,” a clear, chiding critique of the aesthetic revolution that supposedly liberated a gang of privileged white artists from tradition. While Dadaists were gleefully declaring freedom, displaying urinals and cobbling together nonsense sound poetry, Black artists were struggling for freedom of a very different sort. With his abstract works, Pendleton injects a “revolutionary” movement with an often-excluded perspective and asks where the real struggle lay. Through Sept. 27. Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, 25 Evans Way. 617-566-1401, www.gardnermuseum.org

MURRAY WHYTE

EVENTS

Comedy

WHINDERSSON NUNES The Brazilian comic has been popular on YouTube for years, and features everything from sketches to parodies to travel shows. His debut Netflix special, the Portuguese-language “Adulto,” dropped last year. March 13, 7:30 p.m. $30-$50. Chevalier Theatre, 30 Forest St., Medford. 781-391-7469, www.chevaliertheatre.com

BOSTON COMEDY CHICKS WEST FRIDAY SHOWCASE A lineup of diverse points of view and senses of humor with host Kindra Lansburg, headliner Carolyn Plummer, with Reece Cotton, Katlin McFee, Izzy Da Rosa, and Kendra Dawsey. March 13, 8 p.m. $20. Amazing Things Arts Center, 160 Hollis St., Framingham. 508-405-2787, www.atac160.org

GOOD LUCK COMEDY J. Smitty and Sam Ike host this monthly mashup of up-and-coming stand-ups and DJs. This edition features Jiayong Li (Just for Laughs “New Faces,” 2017) and Jason Cordova, with music from Killer Kowalski. March 13, 9:30 p.m. $20. The Rockwell, 255 Elm St., Somerville. 617-684-5335, www.therockwell.org

NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

DRAG QUEEN STORY HOUR Local drag performers, trained by children’s libraries, will read picture books that teach kids about empathy and gender diversity. Also on the docket: sing-alongs and craft activities. Intended for kids ages 3 to 8, the 45-minute session is perfect for anyone looking for boisterous and confidently queer role models. March 8, 1 p.m. Pay what you can. More Than Words Warehouse Bookstore, 242 East Berkeley St. eventbrite.com

MALDEN READS FAHRENHEIT 451 SCREENING The City of Malden is screening the first movie adaptation of this year’s Malden Reads One City, One Book pick. Released three years after the publication of Ray Bradbury’s novel, the 1956 film ‘Fahrenheit 451’ centers around Bette Davis, the fictional librarian who stands up to book banning. A discussion of the selection will follow the movie. March 11, 6 p.m. Free. Malden Public Library, 36 Salem St., Malden. patch.com

FESTIVAL OF HINA Also known as Dolls’ Day or Girls’ Day, the March event is dedicated to the celebration of girls. In Japan, people arrange elaborate dolls representing empresses, musicians, and more on red-carpet-laden, step-like platforms. Local families can celebrate Hinamatsuri in their own way by crafting giant origami at the Children’s Museum. March 13, 6 p.m. $18. Boston Children’s Museum, 308 Congress St. bostonchildrensmuseum.org

DITI KOHLI





