Naturally, once that show has been made, and the long, chaotic, compromising journey from script to realization is over, my anticipation often turns to chagrin. Nothing about the show works, and I can’t believe the makers, or the actors, or the outlet screwed it up so royally. It should have been the next “Prestige TV Classic,” it should have been a contender for annual Top 10 lists, and on paper it was. On paper.

I’m always looking at the TV industry publications to see what new TV series are in the pipeline, and inevitably I fixate on one or two that absolutely have to be great. Maybe it’s the cast, maybe it’s the concept, maybe it’s the creator, a noted writer or director such as Martin Scorsese or Matthew Weiner; something about the project is pushing my internal like buttons. It looks amazing — on paper.

I remember champing at the bit for a 2018 show called “Here and Now.” It was created by Alan Ball, whose “Six Feet Under” remains one of my favorites, and it was on HBO, an outlet whose consistently high quality over the past two decades has been remarkable. The cast was led by Tim Robbins and Holly Hunter, an actress whose TV work (she was one of the first A-listers to come to the small screen with “Saving Grace”) has been auspicious. And the idea seemed to have great potential — it was a family drama like “Six Feet Under,” but with a large multicultural family set against the polarization of what has become the Trump era. I was thinking it could be “This Is Us” but without the surfeit of healing moments and emotional manipulation.

Alas, it was pretty bad. I strained hard to like it, and ultimately gave up, as it strained hard to be a zeitgeist show. Robbins and Hunter were written as self-righteous boomer clichés in the middle of too-familiar midlife crises, and each of the children was more depressed and self-obsessed than the next. The business about their life-coach son pretending to be celibate was unintentionally laughable. Some of the story lines had promise, but they all didn’t hang together well; the series felt rudderless, a collection of timely talking points about race and with no unifying principle. Alas.

It always comes back to this: Nothing can guarantee creative success, not even a convergence of the best talent. Hollywood is constantly looking for sure bets — not just for the box office, but also for critical and awards love. Producers continually try to set up shows that are destined for greatness, often reaching back to previous successes as a kind of assurance. But formula doesn’t work in the world of the arts, as it does in the world of manufacturing cars, say. And that’s a good thing, too; there has to be a bit of magic afoot for greatness to emerge.

One series that appeared to be a sure thing was the 2016 drama “Vinyl,” again on HBO. The 1970s-set show was about the music industry, and its creators included two legends related to it — Mick Jagger and Martin Scorsese, whose films are filled with rock and who directed a number of concert films including “The Last Waltz.” But the writing failed to find layers in the characters, most importantly in Bobby Cannavale’s record exec, the plots were jumbled and didn’t build, and the casting of young actors as rock greats ranged from distracting to annoying. I love the idea of going behind the scenes of entertainment — some of the best series, including “The Larry Sanders Show” and “30 Rock,” are set there — but “Vinyl” lost itself in nostalgia and production values.

What other shows looked excellent on paper, only to disappoint? I was all about “Gypsy,” a 2017 Netflix series led by two strong actors, Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup. What spoke to me, as I awaited the show’s arrival, was the story, a psychological thriller where Watts’s therapist enters the lives of some of her patients’ lovers and family. She crosses the line, and it thrills her. I find shows about therapists and boundaries — including “In Treatment” and “Sex Education” — fascinating. But, sigh, the scripts got lost in the sensationalism and resisted bringing us inside Watts’s head. Why is she being so self-destructive? (Connie Britton’s disappointing “Dirty John” also forgot to ask that critical question.) The tone of “Gypsy” was gloomy, which sometimes works, but it was gloominess and torpor in service of soap operatics rather than ideas.

As soon as I saw the cast list for the Netflix comedy “Friends From College,” including Cobie Smulders and Keegan-Michael Key, I was looking forward to it. But the 2017 series wastes the cast members on lame slapstick and awkward attempts at drama, and they never cohere into a warm ensemble. Likewise, the cast list for “The Return of Jezebel James,” including Lauren Ambrose from “Six Feet Under” and Parker Posey, piqued my interest, along with its creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino of “Gilmore Girls.” But the 2008 Fox sitcom was all laugh-tracked blather, and the ironic vibe of both actresses got buried under the distaff “Odd Couple” dichotomies.

“Disjointed,” the 2017 Netflix pot-dispensary comedy starring Kathy Bates, also lost its soul to punch-line-slinging and artificial giggles. With its weed-related themes, it could have been ahead of its time; instead it was a throwback to musty TV styles and tropes.





