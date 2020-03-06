The finale is expected to air next week, and with no spoilers anywhere to be found on the Internet (what gives?!), we’re forced to use the power of deduction to try and figure out the ending ourselves.

Ah, March: the saddest month of all. Sure, we’re springing ahead to warm weather and watching March Madness with rapture, but this month also marks the end of hours-long episodes of “The Bachelor.”

It seems like the obvious choice — and that’s because it is.

That’s not to say that he doesn’t genuinely like Hannah Ann, the other finalist on the show. But the signs have been pointing to Madi all season long.

Right from the get-go, Peter chose Madison as his first one-on-one date — and made the bold move of bringing Madison to a family gathering. And not just any family gathering — his parents’ vow renewal ceremony. Let’s just say there is no way I would introduce my entire family to a significant other, let alone have them at a ridiculously romantic occasion, if I didn’t think that they were The One.

“We’ve got a special one right there,” Peter whispered to his father before the ceremony began, pointing her out in the crowd. “That’s Madison.”

Even as a Bachelor newbie, to me it seemed like there was no reason to carry on with the rest of the season, since Peter had clearly made up his mind already. He seemed overly enthusiastic about her from the start, even gifting her a picture frame of the two of them with his parents.

And this brings us to the preview clips the show has been teasing, with Peter’s mother pleading with him through tears, “Don’t let her go. Bring her home. Bring her home to us.”

Sure, Hannah Ann is set to meet the Webers in the next episode, which is the final hoop for contestants to jump through before our dear bachelor makes his choice. But Madison is the one that Peter’s family has known since the beginning of filming.

And while “The Bachelor” might have a problem with coming off as genuine, it’s easy to see how much Peter likes Madison based on his body language when he’s with her. He just seems much more at ease during their time together, and is always smiling brightly at her. He even mimics her cute tongue-sticking-out-to-show-she’s-happy move.

“We have really natural chemistry. We just get along so well,” he said during their date in Peru. “It just feels so good when we’re together.”

He admitted on camera that he was falling for her — an admission he hadn’t made about any of the other women. (Seen as the clear frontrunner, Madison’s Instagram followers went through the roof seemingly overnight.)

The latest drama between the two, though, had Madison telling Peter that if he slept with any of the other women during Fantasy Suite week, that it’d be hard for her to move forward in the competition for his heart. See, Madison is a woman of faith — and unbeknownst to Peter, is saving herself for marriage (a fact that she has yet to disclose to him).

So when Peter told her that he had been intimate with at least one of the other finalists, Madison walked away. During the most recent rose ceremony, there was a moment when Peter — and viewers — weren’t sure if she would even show up.

“I haven’t seen you this emotional since we started this thing,” host Chris Harrison remarked to Peter before the ceremony.

Peter, looking forlorn, admitted: “Maybe I didn’t go about this week the right way,” adding that it would be “heartbreaking” for him if Madison left.

Lucky for Peter, Madison did end up making a late entrance. When Peter asked her to accept a rose, she waited a beat before reluctantly walking forward with a serious expression on her face. When she gave a lackluster acceptance, he asked, “You sure?” When she nodded, he gripped Madison in a tight hug; you could hear his heart racing through her mic.

Which brings us to the coming finale.

Harrison has billed it as “one of the most unexpected and complicated endings we have ever seen,” adding that the show’s conclusion is one that “no one will see coming — no one.”

In a finale preview clip, Peter can be seen standing outside in what still appears to be Australia, ready to pick the woman to spend the rest of his life with (or at least, the next few weeks with — we all know the short shelf life of “Bachelor” relationships). Then, Harrison approaches him.

“Before you do what you’re about to do, there is something you should know. There’s something all of us just found out,” Harrison tells Peter, who is holding an engagement ring in his hand.

So what exactly will happen? I asked some of my colleagues for their thoughts. Here’s what they said.

Dugan Arnett

"I think it’s pretty obvious at this point that Pilot Pete is going to pick Hannah Ann, get left at the alter by her because she — like a surprisingly high number of women on the show this season — doesn’t really like him that much, and then realize that he should’ve gone with Madison all along. Devastated by Hannah Ann’s rejection, he’ll go home for a heart-to-heart with his mom, who, crying, will plead with him to ‘Bring her HOME!’, which he will attempt to do, only to discover that Madison cannot, in fact, get over his transgressions in the Fantasy Suite. All of which will leave Peter depressed and alone, with nothing to show for the past few months but a forehead scar.

But I don’t really follow the show, so I can’t be much help."

Felicia Gans

"For me, I actually think it’s fairly obvious that he’s head over heels for Madison and that Hannah Ann is starting to realize that. That last rose ceremony, when he called Madison’s name and she just stood there, you could see the moment of panic on his face. Then when she said yes, it was a flush of relief, and he hugged her so tight. Hannah Ann literally started breaking down just watching. I think both women are going to freak out this week just because, well, because who wouldn’t have a breakdown in this situation? And ahead of the rose ceremony, Madison is going to leave Australia. That’s going to be the big news that Peter freaks out about. And then instead of bringing anyone to the alter at all, he’s going to go to Hannah Ann’s room and break up with her. (See trailer: 2:03 to 2:08 — the hair seems light brown, not dark brown, so I believe that is Hannah Ann, not Madison). Then Peter has to go home to LA alone, and he tells his mom about everything, and everything from there, I agree with Dugan. He will beg for Madison back, but she won’t take him.

Peter ends up alone with only his scar."

Abbi Matheson

"My OG theory is: I don’t think he picks either of the women and instead goes back to Hannah Brown because they’re meant to be together.

BUT I have a new theory after watching this week's preview that Madison has a family member die/some other tragic life event, leaves, and then Peter goes after her because that makes him realize she's the one he wants and they get together.

I have no theories involving Hannah Ann because I don’t like her and don’t think Peter is going to pick her."

Hayley Kaufman

"First of all, if Peter Weber goes home alone and brokenhearted after the ‘Bachelor’ finale, I’d be okay with that.

Once I saw the episode where Hannah B. returns and the two of them end up entwined and teary in a back room, I was kind of done with him. I mean, c’mon. Dozens of women put their lives on hold to be on the “Bachelor,” and there he was, semi-grinding with Hannah B. and talking about windmill sex. Not cool.

So who will be the last woman standing? I’m betting on Hannah Ann. She and Peter have had great chemistry since they first laid eyes on each other. Plus, even at 23, she seems like something of a grown up.

Obviously, I’m counting on that footage of Peter’s mother, Barbara Weber, wailing ‘bring her home!’ to be a red herring. Viewers know how Babs and Madison bonded during the first one-on-one date, when Peter’s parents renewed their vows. Of course the sneaky ‘Bachelor’ producers are going to drop that little snippet of mom blubbering just to get fans all worked up. Don’t fall for it. Hannah Ann will get the ring."

What do you think will happen during the finale? Who do you think Peter will end up with? Leave us your thoughts in the comments.

