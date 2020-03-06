In January 2019, Lyons Group culinary director and former Summer Shack chef Tim Willis died unexpectedly, leaving behind his wife, Martha, and 10-year-old daughter, Maizy.

On Monday, April 27, some of Boston’s top chefs will unite to raise money for her college fund. An Amazing Night for Maizy Willis will feature dishes from Willis’s longtime colleagues and friends, including Chris Coombs (Boston Chops, Deuxave), Barbara Lynch (Menton, No. 9 Park), Jason Santos (Buttermilk & Bourbon, Citrus & Salt), Lydia Shire (Scampo), and more.