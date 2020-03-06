The Massachusetts Coalition Against Sexual Assault launched the 2020 White Ribbon Day campaign at the State House Thursday morning with speeches from state officials, advocates, and students.
The initiative is part of a global effort to end violence against women. This is the 13th year that Jane Doe Inc. has led the White Ribbon campaign.
This year the focus was on the role younger people can play in redefining the positive aspects of masculinity “like collaboration, respect, and emotional honesty” and in "challenging persistent and destructive gender norms,” according to release from the event.
Together we can help create a world with gerder equity, racial justice, and safety for all. @janedoe 🙏#ReimagineManhood pic.twitter.com/piywxCef47— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) March 6, 2020
On the guest list for the event were Governor Charlie Baker, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, Boston Celtics center and human rights advocate Enes Kanter, Jane Doe Inc. executive director Debra Robbin, Patriot League Indoor Track Leader Pria Parker, and Hingham High School cross country captain Conrad David. Students from Hingham and the Massachusetts College of Art and Design also shared their thoughts on stage.
Advertisement
Marie Jalbert, a MassArt student, was slated to speak about an illustration she crafted for last year’s JDI Reimagine Manhood Symposium. From March 2 to 6, Jalbert’s illustration will be on display in the State House with 20 other works by MassArt students.
Baker and Polito touched on the administration’s contributions to the effort, namely the #RESPECTfully campaign, a state-run program meant to educate students about healthy relationships.
Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.