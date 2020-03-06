The Massachusetts Coalition Against Sexual Assault launched the 2020 White Ribbon Day campaign at the State House Thursday morning with speeches from state officials, advocates, and students.

The initiative is part of a global effort to end violence against women. This is the 13th year that Jane Doe Inc. has led the White Ribbon campaign.

This year the focus was on the role younger people can play in redefining the positive aspects of masculinity “like collaboration, respect, and emotional honesty” and in "challenging persistent and destructive gender norms,” according to release from the event.