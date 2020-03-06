“I used to apologize, for years and years, for that music I made as a kid. Because I felt like I had no creative control, and it’s embarrassing — I didn’t even know what I was singing about,” says Moore, 35, says with a laugh. “What does ‘missing someone like candy’ even mean?”

After a hiatus from music — her last album was recorded in Boston more than a decade ago — and 2018 marriage to Taylor Goldsmith of neo-folk rock band Dawes, the Nashua, N.H.-born Moore is back with a new album inspired by Fleetwood Mac, George Harrison, that ‘70s Laurel Canyon sound.

Advertisement

With songs co-written with Goldsmith and Boston native Mike Viola, “Silver Landings,” out March 6, is a self-examination, sometimes critical, of the music she made as 15 year old. A former bubblegum-pop-star-turned-rocker’s philosophical look back — and forward.

On the song “Fifteen,” she sings: “She thought she was making music/ But she was only filling seats.”

But then, this is the same actress who’s gone from “The Princess Diaries” to an Emmy-nominated role on NBC’s “This Is Us.” That growth correlates to her music.

We caught up with Moore as she makes her return to the road, hitting Boston’s Orpheum March 22.

Q: So why did you want to go back on the road and tour again?

A: I haven’t made a record in over a decade, and I haven’t been on the road in 13 years. But music is what I’m most passionate about. There was a lot that prevented me from wanting to make music again, a lot of excuses I leaned on. But at the end of the day, the passion and the enthusiasm and the longing to be on the road won. I just missed it. I was like, you know what, I can’t lean on the excuses of not having a manager, or a record label, or the machinery around me — if I really want to do it, I have put one foot in front of the other and write. And everything else will fall in line after that.

Advertisement

Q: This album sounds reflective of your past as a teen star. Was there something you were working through?

A: I think because there has been such a long absence, and I’m at the point in my life as a 35-year-old woman, I feel like I’ve lived a lot in the last decade — all of that was going to be reflected in the music, but in a self-reflective way, in a taking-ownership way, in a forward-momentum.

I think a lot of that comes from the distance you have from your past. For me personally, starting out as a 15-year-old and figuring out: how did I land here 20 years later? It’s a full-circle thing. I think I got to the point in my life where I had so much affection for that 15-year-old and the waters she waded through coming out on the other side, still a whole human being and functioning adult. I have a lot of affection for that girl.

Q: The album sound so totally different — you were inspired by Fleetwood Mac?

A: Yeah, if I had my druthers I would’ve come of age in the mid-70s. I wanted this album to be quintessential California pop. Again, I didn’t have to make music — I really wanted to make music, so I was like, well I want to do it only own terms, and really make it what I truly want it to be.

Advertisement

Q: What other influences went into that?

A: My friend and Boston native Mike Viola is a huge influence on me; I made my last record with him, as well. He and I and my husband Taylor co-wrote [this album]. So stepping back into musical waters made me feel really safe with both of them on either side of me.

Q: Speaking of Taylor from Dawes, those guys are great. You guys met on Instagram?

A: [laughs] Well we met because of Instagram. I know — it’s so modern. I didn’t know his band, and I posted something after hearing a song of theirs on the radio. And I didn’t tag them; I wasn’t looking to meet them, I genuinely just really dug the music. And he found out that I posted, and found a way to reach out. We struck up a friendly rapport, and it led to texting, and we went out to dinner and, you know, that was five years ago, and here we are.

Q: So did his being on the road get that bug into you?

A: Oh yeah. Pretty immediately. It was like, “I want to do this.” They’re such an incredible live band and they have so much fun on stage, that it’s contagious. I almost was jealous in a way. Like “Ugh, I wanna do that!”

Advertisement

Q: So how do you balance acting with music?

A: It’s tough. For the next couple years, my life is going to be, time-wise, more devoted to acting because of the show. But I feel like this record is the marking of a new chapter for me, in which music will be a constant. I don’t want to have another 10-year lapse.

Q: “This Is Us” is huge. You must’ve had no idea what you were getting into when you auditioned.

A: [laughs] None of us had any idea what we were getting into, for sure. I’d been a very heartbroken actor, involved in pilot-season for a couple of years, with nothing coming to fruition, and then “This Is Us,” [was] sort of out-of-the-blue. I remember reading the script and going, “Oh wow. This is special. I’ve got to be a part of this." It was my first time being part of a pilot that got picked up. It just became this phenomenon that none of us ever expected. I was on set yesterday crying all day.

Q: Right.

A: It’s never not emotional. And it doesn’t get easier, but in the best sense. I think it would terrible to go to work and turn on autopilot. I’m so emotionally drained, honestly, at his point in the season. We just started filming the finale, and I’m like: “I’m ready to go on tour, so I can have a little break from crying and feeling all of my emotions all the time.”

Advertisement

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.