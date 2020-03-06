At a Starbucks in Delaware last month, customers burst into applause when barista and Boston University grad Jason Berger showed off his vocal chops. Meanwhile, a customer made the classically trained tenor a media darling by surreptitiously recording him singing “O Sole Mio" in his company-issued apron.

Since being uploaded on Feb. 18, the video has garnered more than 62,000 views on Facebook. That led to attention from mainstream media outlets as well, including NBC’s Today.

Berger discovered opera while a student at Eagle Hill School in Hardwick, Mass. He became hooked after seeing a school-trip performance of Puccini’s “La Bohème.” After that, he spent hours a day listening to Maria Callas and Enrico Caruso. He started his vocal training at BU’s Tanglewood Institute and earned a graduate degree from University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.