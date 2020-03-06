At a Starbucks in Delaware last month, customers burst into applause when barista and Boston University grad Jason Berger showed off his vocal chops. Meanwhile, a customer made the classically trained tenor a media darling by surreptitiously recording him singing “O Sole Mio" in his company-issued apron.
Since being uploaded on Feb. 18, the video has garnered more than 62,000 views on Facebook. That led to attention from mainstream media outlets as well, including NBC’s Today.
Berger discovered opera while a student at Eagle Hill School in Hardwick, Mass. He became hooked after seeing a school-trip performance of Puccini’s “La Bohème.” After that, he spent hours a day listening to Maria Callas and Enrico Caruso. He started his vocal training at BU’s Tanglewood Institute and earned a graduate degree from University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.
Advertisement
When your husband convinces the Opera Singing Baristo to perform😂😂🙌🙌👌 Jason Berger 💫Posted by Kaylan Wetzel on Tuesday, February 18, 2020
“I‘ve spent so much time preparing as an opera singer and I’ve auditioned for so many things," Berger said by phone from Wilmington this week. "As an artist, you hear so many more ‘noes’ than you do ‘yeses’ and to see that I was getting positive reactions to my singing and people were reacting positively to hearing a classically-trained voice, it’s just incredible to me.”
What’s next for this talented tenor? Berger just quit his job at Starbucks and will soon start an apprenticeship with OperaDelaware’s Young Artists Program. “I hope I can expose more people to opera," Berger said. "The arts were a real lifesaver for me and I think they are so, so important in our society.”