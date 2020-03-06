Portland export Otto has opened a pizzeria in South Boston (416 Broadway at F Street). This branch has a unique mobile pickup option, so you can order a slice and skip the wait. It’s open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until midnight and Friday and Saturday until 1 a.m.

Openings : Something to make the prospect of flying a bit more palatable: Michael Schlow’s Alta Strada opens a Logan Airport branch on Tuesday, March 10, at Terminal A. The Italian restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, serving breakfast pizza, avocado toast, meatballs, pasta, and burgers, plus grab-and-go sandwiches and salads.

Spring is officially (almost) here: Sullivan’s Castle Island (2080 William J. Day Blvd.) has started its 69th year, serving cheeseburgers, fried seafood, and ice cream.

Coming soon: Two new restaurants will come to Market Central, a mixed-use residential community in Cambridge’s Central Square (425 Massachusetts Ave. at Columbia Terrace).

Muku, a 1,300-square-foot ramen restaurant, will open in May. You might know chef-owner Toru Oga from OGA’s Japanese Cuisine in Natick. Jaho Coffee Roaster & Wine Bar, meanwhile, will open in August. Sip natural wines, craft beer, and house-roasted coffee.

In other neighborhood news, boutique hotel 907 Main introduces two new restaurants this spring. The Dial serves global cuisine, plays an alt-rock soundtrack, and shows footage of bygone Cambridge concerts at local clubs, while the Blue Owl serves rooftop cocktails and hosts local musicians. Chef Justin Urso worked under Frank McClelland at L’Espalier and Sel de la Terre and at Kendall Square’s Catalyst. The hotel will also be home to a branch of Toscanini’s Ice Cream and Praliné French Patisserie.

