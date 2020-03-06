What makes him a catch: Tall, smart, and hardworking. Lots of free fruit.

When he is happiest: Apple season back home

BAILEY COMYNS: 28 / marketing manager

First thing people notice in her home: The excessive number of Yankee Candles

Her perfect mate: John Krasinski (beard era)

7:15 P.M. SULMONA, KENDALL SQUARE

SEEDS OF POTENTIAL

Henry I got there early, so I had a drink at the bar.

Bailey I was dreading the first five minutes, since it would inevitably be awkward to meet a stranger.

Henry The staff led her to me. She seemed cute.

Bailey He was super tall. I noticed right away because I’m super short. Luckily the bar seats put us at the same level. I thought physically it was a good match right away. He was pretty much my type and I love a guy with a beard.

Henry We talked about how awkward first dates are.

Bailey Our first conversation was about drink preferences. I like vodka, he likes gin, and we are both wary of tequila.

BUMPER CROP

Henry After a few minutes it got pretty comfortable, due to common interests. We talked about music, our favorite albums, and concerts.

Bailey What we listen to was the first “Oh, wow” moment. I realized we were a good match, both on and off paper. We both got a little excited, we just had to open up Spotify to compare tastes. I think that was the end of small talk and the beginning of a connection.

Henry She mentioned she’s a big introvert as well, and we do similar things on the weekends to recharge.

Bailey Honestly . . . apples were a big topic of conversation. He is going to laugh at this. His family has an orchard and apples appear to be a big part of his life. I’m picky about apples so I actually enjoyed the knowledge (if you like Macs, you will also like Cortlands). It was a good segue into work, siblings, family, and hometowns since they are all pretty intertwined, especially for him.

Henry I ordered chicken Parmesan. The Aqueduct drink was very good.

Bailey I had carbonara, which was delicious. Cocktails were excellent.

Henry It sounds silly, but when she said that we should check out a nearby arcade because she’s into video games, I got pretty excited.

Bailey I offered to beat him at some classic Nintendo 64 games.

BEARING FRUIT

Henry We were having a nice time so it did not make sense for it to just end. At my suggestion, we grabbed another drink at a nearby bar.

Bailey I was excited and intrigued. Things had gone so well I wanted to know more. [Soon,] it was last call and midnight, so we knew we had to go home. Luckily he had enough insight to exchange numbers.

Henry We walked to the T station, and talked about the next time we could meet up. I waited for her Uber so she would not be alone, then gave her a kiss goodbye.

Bailey There was a goodnight kiss. And talk of seeing each other again. But we were interrupted by a man serenading us, so that’s Boston for you.

SECOND DATE?

Henry I think we will. I had a very enjoyable time with her.

Bailey Well, honestly, we went out the next day so yes, there was!

POST-MORTEM

Henry / A

Bailey / A







